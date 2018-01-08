Electronic House

Smart Bathroom: Kohler Debuts Alexa-Controlled Bathroom Products at 2018 Consumer Electronics Show

New line of smart bathroom devices from Kohler includes voice-controlled toilet seat, lighted mirror, showering system, and more.

Kohler

Cold toilet seats, lukewarm showers, and clutter on the vanity—annoying features of most bathrooms that Kohler is helping put to an end with the introduction of a suite of voice-controlled faucets, toilet seats, mirrors and more. The products respond to verbal edicts via multiple voice services, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit; iOS and Android app; and hand motion. Using the app, personalized presets can be programmed for the products, which include a lighted vanity mirror, faucet, showering system, bathtub filling system, and a variety of toilet seats, can be se

The centerpiece of Kohler’s Konnect line of products is the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, which has Amazon Alexa built in. Integrated into the design of the mirror are dual microphones to enhance the accuracy of voice control, speakers, a motion-activated nightlight, and LED lights. The mirror connects directly with other Konnect devices, so you can launch voice commands to all bathroom products by speaking to the mirror.

In addition to enabling control of other products, the Verdera mirror provides access to tens of thousands of Alexa skills.

 

Other Kohler Konnect smart bathroom introductions include:

DTV+ Showering System

Through voice commands the water temperature of the shower can be controlled, as well as the body sprays, music, lighting and steam.

PerfectFill Kit

This kit can automatically fill a bathtub to the precise depth and temperature you want, via your voice command. You can also use your voice to drain the tub.

Numi Intelligent Toilet

Kohler’s most advanced toilet, the Numi offers control via voice, Konnect app or motion of ambient colored lighting, wireless Bluetooth music sync, heated seat and foot warmer.

PureWarmth Toilet Seat

This toilet seat features an integrated night light, and the temperature of the seat, as well as the timing duration of the heat, can be programmed via the Konnect app.

Touchless Response Toilet Seat

This seat features an embedded motion sensor that flushes the toilet automatically. The proximity of motion and nightlight can be set through the Konnect app.

The Amazon Alexa-enabled Verdera Voice mirror will be available in March. Other products will follow.

