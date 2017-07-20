New iPad Wall Mount Available From Origin Acoustics

Available in the U.S. from Origin Acoustics, the European manufacturer iRoom‘s new surDock and surDock mini provide a choice of affordable, non-removable on-wall surface-mounting docking stations for iPads and iPad Minis.

Permanently charging iPads, the dock products are engineered for placement in convenient locations to enable homeowners to walk up to their iPads and use them as interface devices to use their various control systems.

Made from materials that include aluminum and glass, iRoom says the surDock is versatile enough to be used in both residential and commercial markets. The surDock features a modern industrial design, auto-charging and lock-in security functionality.

According to Origin and iRoom, the surDock products install within 10 minutes using a single-gang wall box, and they fit all iPad models except the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Specs: iRoom surDock and surDock mini iPad Wall Mount

Modern industrial design that complements most building interiors

The docking stations are compatible with most iPad models

Installs within minutes via single-gang wall boxes

Horizontal or vertical installation

Security features prevent theft

Available in a choice of black or white finishes

Power supply included

Other iPad Wall Mount Options:

LaunchPort, available in white or black. $199

The LaunchPort system consists of a Sleeve and any number of Stations. A Sleeve is a protective case that fits onto your iPad. A Station is the mount and charging unit that connects to and holds a Sleeve.

As soon as a Sleeve is mounted to a Station charging begins immediately, without wires or cables. Magnets are used to mount an iPad-in-Sleeve to a Station.

Vogel iPad Mount, $49.99; $99.99

The Vogel iPad Wall Mount allows you to rotate your tablet from landscape to portrait orientation. You can buy a $49.99 mount that attaches your tablet securely to the wall or the full motion mount for $99.99 that lets you pull it out from the wall, then tilt, swivel it to the perfect viewing position.

Basalte Eve, available in various finishes including brushed aluminum, black, or satin white.

The Eve iPad mount is attached to the wall using two screws. It can be positioned in portrait or landscape orientation. The iPad can be charged using an iPad/iPod charger or the puck USB charger that’s hidden in the single-gang wall box behind the iPad.