Biggest 4K Mirror TV on the Planet?

When cosmetics and technology unite, the result is a very powerful and purposeful product blends in seamlessly with your home design and lifestyle. Recently at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018, French manufacturer Agath wowed convention visitors with what is arguable the largest 4K mirror TV on the market today. Stretching 98 inches diagonally, and available in a variety of finishes and options like built-in invisible speakers, if offers a big view that fades away when it’s not in use.

Most mirror TVs are designed to be mounted flush with the wall, and Agath offers that design, too, but in a unique cosmetic twist, there’s also a variety that mounts on the wall. In this case, you can add a Corian frame to the screen. There are a dozen different frame colors to choose from, including Deep Caviar, Athena Gray, Glacier White, and Royal Red.

Agath must like to build ‘em big, because the company’s other models of mirror TVs are nothing to sneeze at, with screens sizes of 55-, 65-, 75-, and 86-inch rounding out the roster.

And there’s more.

In addition to viewing video content, you can also use a mirror TV to launch commands to smart home devices. Agath introduced at ISE its new MirrorTouch, which combines a full-fledged touchpanel and the ability to communicate with home control systems from Crestron, Control4, and others.

The MirrorTouch is available in 22- or 32- inch sizes, and is 1080p Full HD. Most of the Agath options are available to the MirrorTouch, from LED lighting for a unique design to heating pads to prevent the reflection being disturbed by moisture while showering.

Features of the Agath MirrorTouch

Multi-touch 40 points function. The 40-touch points can register more than one points simultaneously when you touch it with your fingers. More users can operate the touchpanel at the same time.

The 40-touch points can register more than one points simultaneously when you touch it with your fingers. More users can operate the touchpanel at the same time. Ideal for bathroom or kitchen applications where IP65 rating is needed.

Quick response and high accuracy allowing instant start-up with a simple touch of the screen.

allowing instant start-up with a simple touch of the screen. Unique Mirror Technology making the television completely invisible once turned off.

making the television completely invisible once turned off. Smart TVwith and Android operating system allows access to various apps, Netflix or surf websites.

Pricing is unavailable due to the customizable nature of the products.