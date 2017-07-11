Vutec’s Stiletto Projection Screen Produces Sharp Images in 8K

Technologies like 4K and now 8K are pushing video projector and screen manufacturers to develop solutions that are increasingly more lifelike. At the same time, consumers are demanding that these solutions are stylish and integrate easily into a home’s design. Vutec offers a new screen that caters to the needs of consumers looking for something cutting edge and cosmetically pleasing.

The 8K-ready Stiletto line of projection screens keeps pace with growing technologies like Ultra HD 4K with HDR and object-based surround sound formats like Dolby Atmos. Plus, it gives a stylish way to integrate these technologies into the home.

Provided by Fla.-based video equipment manufacturer Vutec, the new Stiletto projection screen provides its home theater dealers and their clients with a line of products that address the aesthetic and performance demands homeowners require from integrators. The Stiletto line of projection screens features the company’s edgeless screen industrial design to integrate into a variety of home spaces unobtrusively.

Augmenting the Stiletto’s “floating edge” design is an optional LED backlighting kit that can be installed to provide added image depth and “coolness” to a theater installation.

Compatible with Ultra HD 4K with HDR, as well as futuristic 8K images, the Stiletto family of products is offered in a choice of screen materials that include the .95-gain GreyDove; the 1.3-gain BriteWhite or 0.8-gain SoundScreen screen fabric. Vutec says electronics professionals can order the Stiletto screen in sizes that range from 92 inches diagonal to 159 inches diagonal.

The company also points out the acoustically transparent SoundScreen material supports the installation of speakers behind the screen for dedicated home theater installations. The fixed-frame line is manufactured in the U.S.