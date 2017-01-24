VIZIO Adds Google Home Control to its SmartCast TVs

There has been an onslaught of devices introduced in the past few months that can be controlled via voice through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant technology. VIZIO joined the club by announcing that its SmartCast devices including TVs, displays, soundbars and speakers are now compatible with Google Home, Google’s voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant.

With Chromecast built-in, VIZIO SmartCast devices allow Google Home users to use their voice to control their entertainment. Using simple voice commands, Google Home users can adjust volume up and down, play, stop and skip music tracks on any Google Home supported services. Google Home users can even power on their displays by asking to play entertainment on the big screen when the “Quick Start Power Mode” function is enabled on their VIZIO SmartCast TV/display.

To hear a song on their VIZIO SmartCast speaker or sound bar, users can just say, “Ok Google” followed by their song request from Google Play Music, Pandora, Spotify and more. If the “Quick Start Power Mode” feature is enabled on their VIZIO SmartCast TV/display, Google Home users can tell their display to play a movie even when the display is off. The display will then power on and begin loading the requested content from apps like Netflix and YouTube.

“Controlling VIZIO SmartCast devices from Google Home is a significant milestone for consumers and their ability to manage their entertainment experience,” says Matt McRae, chief technology officer, VIZIO. “Using a simple voice command to stream a movie from Netflix to a VIZIO display or stream music from Spotify to a group of VIZIO speakers is an eye-opening experience and shows off the power of VIZIO SmartCast.”

Launched this past year, VIZIO SmartCast is the brand’s newest ecosystem of connected entertainment products, delivering a new way to discover and access content throughout the home. With Chromecast built-in, every VIZIO SmartCast display, soundbar and speaker makes it easy to stream from thousands of mobile apps directly to a VIZIO SmartCast device. By simply tapping the Cast button from within a favorite app like Netflix and YouTube, content is then streamed directly from the Internet to any VIZIO SmartCast device via the respective Wi-Fi network.

The VIZIO SmartCast app can also be used to transform an iOS or Android mobile devices into a powerful touchscreen remote to fully control VIZIO SmartCast devices, as well as use text or voice search to seamlessly search and browse content across multiple apps at once.

