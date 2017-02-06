TiVo Ranks Most Engaging Super Bowl Commercials and Top Game Moments 

TiVo Corporation has unveiled its post-game report highlighting this year’s most engaging commercials, promotions, and in-game moments from yesterday’s overtime comeback by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

Commercial content spun the gamut, from cute and comedic to sweet and sentimental, often including celebrity faces and sports star cameos. Bai Brands ranked the highest overall in engagement with an appearance by Christopher Walken, who dramatically delivered the lyrics to “Bye Bye Bye” alongside Justin Timberlake.

Top 10 Commercials and Promotions

The following are the top 10 commercials and promotions from the big game, according to TiVo:

1. Bai Brands – BaiBaiBai

2. Kia – Hero’s Journey

3. It’s a 10 Haircare – It’s a 10 Haircare

4. T-Mobile – Its All That and More

5. Honda – Yearbooks

6. Anheuser-Busch – Born the Hard Way

7. Paramount – Transformers: The Last Knight

8. General Motors — If That’s a Buick

9. Disney – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

10. Wonderful Company – Ernie Gets Physical

TiVo uses second-by-second data and measurement tools to rank the top commercials from this year’s championship game, based on commercial retention compared to overall program viewership.

Top Moment of the Broadcast

For the seventh consecutive year, TiVo found viewership for the halftime show exceeding that of the overall game. Lady Gaga’s high-tech halftime performance was exceedingly well-received, generating 41 thousand tweets per minute. Based on data from the last nine years, this year’s halftime show ranked third right behind 2012’s performance by Madonna and 2015’s halftime show featuring Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz.

Top Three In-Game Moments

The most engaging in-game moments all took place within the last 30 minutes of the game: (1) At second and goal from the 2-yard line in overtime, Brady tosses the ball to James White, who scores a touchdown for the Patriots’ victory. (2) With three seconds left in regulation time, Brady hands off to Dion Lewis, who goes out of bounds at the New England 48-yard line, leading to the first overtime in NFL championship history. (3) At the 1-yard line, Brady hands off to James White, who crosses the goal line for a touchdown. After the 2-point conversion, the game is tied at 28-28 with less than a minute remaining in the game.

TiVo subscribers can view all of this year’s top commercials from their TiVo devices. Go to TiVo Central and either hit 5 on the TiVo remote or go to “Find TV Movies and Videos” > “Browse TV & Movies” > “New & Notable.”