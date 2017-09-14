Electronic House

Main navigation

Video

The Ultimate iPad Holder Spins a Full 360

Loop iPad holder from Viveroo mounts flush into the surface of walls and tabletops and rotates in all directions.

Leave a Comment

iPad holder

The iPad has become so versatile, serving as a multimedia display, camera, and even home automation dashboard. You can use it to view photos, conduct face-to-face meetings, surf the web, answer emails, and keep up on social media. With so much functionality packed into one screen, it makes sense that you’d like to be able to easily change its positon from portrait to landscape.

Most iPad mounts don’t let you do this, unless you detach the display from the wall. The new Loop iPad Mount and Docking Station from Viveroo, however, lets you rotate your iPad a full 360 degrees with a simple touch of a finger. It spins into any positon for the most comfortable view. Thanks to the minimal installation depth, Loop iPad Mount can be flush-mounted practically anywhere—recessed into a wall or the top of a table, the latter offering a super cool centerpiece for your kitchen island, living room coffee table, or bedroom nightstand.

High quality materials such as glass and aluminum, paired with a minimal and timeless design give Loop its upscale appearance. It is available in black, white and silver, or with customized covers, to suit individual tastes.

 

Loop Features:

  • Continuously Powered for Proper Charge of the iPad
  • iPad Easily Releases from Mount/Dock
  • Available for iPad, iPad Air/Air2, and iPad Pro 9.7″
  • Rotates 90° In-Wall, or 360° In-Furniture
  • Security System App Locks Device
  • Various Glass and Aluminum Finish Options
  • Adapts to Future iPad Generations

And if you’re worried about your iPad falling into the wrong hands, the Loop features a nifty anti-theft app developed especially for Viveroo products. The app communicates with the command center via Bluetooth, and prevents unauthorized access to the iPad drawer.

The Loop iPad Mount can complement a variety of home automation systems, Savant, Control4, Crestron, AMX and others. You’ll be able to monitor, manage, and control your smart home from a convenient, versatile iPad-based touchscreen.

Want your music to move with you?

If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system.

Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation.

Get the checklist!

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home. Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what's on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com. Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *