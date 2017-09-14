The Ultimate iPad Holder Spins a Full 360

The iPad has become so versatile, serving as a multimedia display, camera, and even home automation dashboard. You can use it to view photos, conduct face-to-face meetings, surf the web, answer emails, and keep up on social media. With so much functionality packed into one screen, it makes sense that you’d like to be able to easily change its positon from portrait to landscape.

Most iPad mounts don’t let you do this, unless you detach the display from the wall. The new Loop iPad Mount and Docking Station from Viveroo, however, lets you rotate your iPad a full 360 degrees with a simple touch of a finger. It spins into any positon for the most comfortable view. Thanks to the minimal installation depth, Loop iPad Mount can be flush-mounted practically anywhere—recessed into a wall or the top of a table, the latter offering a super cool centerpiece for your kitchen island, living room coffee table, or bedroom nightstand.

High quality materials such as glass and aluminum, paired with a minimal and timeless design give Loop its upscale appearance. It is available in black, white and silver, or with customized covers, to suit individual tastes.

Loop Features:

Continuously Powered for Proper Charge of the iPad

iPad Easily Releases from Mount/Dock

Available for iPad, iPad Air/Air2, and iPad Pro 9.7″

Rotates 90° In-Wall, or 360° In-Furniture

Security System App Locks Device

Various Glass and Aluminum Finish Options

Adapts to Future iPad Generations

And if you’re worried about your iPad falling into the wrong hands, the Loop features a nifty anti-theft app developed especially for Viveroo products. The app communicates with the command center via Bluetooth, and prevents unauthorized access to the iPad drawer.

The Loop iPad Mount can complement a variety of home automation systems, Savant, Control4, Crestron, AMX and others. You’ll be able to monitor, manage, and control your smart home from a convenient, versatile iPad-based touchscreen.