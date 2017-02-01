Super Bowl Deals on VIZIO Big Screens

If you’re looking for new big screen TV for the big game this Sunday, VIZIO is offering significant savings across its display and audio collections, in a variety of size classes. The brand is offering up to $800 off select big screens, including the award-winning VIZIO SmartCast P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display collection which now starts at $899 for the 50” class size and VIZIO SmartCast 65” M-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display, offered at $1,299.

To round out the ultimate Big Game experience with big audio, VIZIO is also offering up to $100 off select sound bar models such as the VIZIO SmartCast 38” 5.1 Sound Bar System which is now on sale for $179.99. Football enthusiasts looking to upgrade their home theater prior to game-day parties will be able to enjoy savings by shopping at major U.S. retailers such as Amazon, Walmart.com, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Target.com, among others.

The VIZIO SmartCast P-Series and M-Series feature Ultra HD High Dynamic Range picture quality with Dolby Vision content support. Both the P- and M-Series boast a powerful Full-Array LED backlight with up to 128 and up to 64 Active LED Zones, respectively, allowing the on-screen content to dynamically adjust for deeper, richer black levels and more accurate contrast.

Delivering all the sounds of Super Bowl LI is the SmartCast 38” 5.1 Sound Bar System. Designed to complement 42” class size displays and above, the SmartCast 38” 5.1 Sound Bar System was engineered with custom drivers, a center channel for enhanced dialogue clarity and multi-room capabilities.

All VIZIO SmartCast displays and sound bars come with Chromecast built-in, which enables you to stream entertainment from thousands of Chromescast-enabled apps. By simply tapping the Cast button, you can stream entertainment from your mobile screen to any VIZIO SmartCast display connected to your home Wi-Fi network.

VIZIO SmartCast E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display Models

VIZIO SmartCast 48” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E48-D0), $379.99

VIZIO SmartCast 50” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E50u-D2), $479.99

VIZIO SmartCast 55” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E55-D0), $469.99

VIZIO SmartCast 55” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E55-E1), $549.99

VIZIO SmartCast 55” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E55-E2), $549.99

VIZIO SmartCast 60” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E60-E3), $699.99

VIZIO SmartCast 65” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E65-E0), $799.99

VIZIO SmartCast 65” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E65-E1), $799.99

VIZIO SmartCast 70” E-Series Ultra HD Home Theater Display (E70-E3), $1,099.99

VIZIO SmartCast M-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display Models

VIZIO SmartCast 50” M-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (M50-D1), $649.99

VIZIO SmartCast 55” M-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (M55-D0), $699.99

VIZIO SmartCast 65” M-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (M65-D0), $1,299.99

VIZIO SmartCast 70” M-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (M70-D3), $1,899.99

VIZIO SmartCast P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display Models

VIZIO SmartCast 50” P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (P50-C1), $899.99

VIZIO SmartCast 55” P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (P55-C1), $999.99

VIZIO SmartCast 65” P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (P65-C1), $1,599.99

VIZIO SmartCast 75” P-Series Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display (P75-C1), $2,999.99

VIZIO Sound Bar System Models

VIZIO 38” 2.1 Sound Bar System (SB3821-C6), $139.99

VIZIO 38” 5.1 Sound Bar System (SB3851-C0), $179.99

VIZIO SmartCast 40” 3.1 Sound Bar System (SB4031-D5), $299.99

VIZIO 40” 5.1 Sound Bar System (SB4051-C0), $299.99

VIZIO SmartCast 44” 5.1 Sound Bar System (SB4451-C0), $399.99

