Sony 4K HDR Ultra HD TVs to Include Google Assistant and Dolby Vision

Google Assistant and Dolby Vision built into Sony XBR-X930E Series by the end of the year.

Sony has announced pricing and availability details on its new 4K HDR Ultra HD televisions. All TVs will be available in Best Buy stores, as well as through authorized dealers, as of March 2017.

All of the TVs support 4K with high dynamic range (HDR).

Google Assistant Built-In

Sony is also partnering with Google to provide Google Assistant built-in to their latest TVs. Consumers will be able to access entertainment and control devices around their home with Google Assistant. They’ll also be able to ask questions like, “What show times are playing today at the local movie theater?” as well as commands like, “Check the score of the big game,” and “Dim the lights in the living room.”

To activate Google Assistant, consumers can press the mic button on the remote.

Google Assistant Built-In will be added to the TVs via firmware update by the end of the year.

“Sony’s newest lineup of 4K HDR Ultra HD televisions is proof of our continuing commitment to deliver the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience together with a great user experience through innovations like Google Assistant built-in,” says Kevin Brinkman, director of product marketing, TV and projectors, Sony. “Sony TVs provide superior picture quality no matter what content is being viewed, but these new televisions really shine when displaying the growing library of 4K and HDR content.”

Sony TVs Powered by Android TV

The new 4K HDR Ultra HD TVs are powered by Android TV, bringing movies, TV shows and thousands of apps into the home. Users can watch broadcast and cable TV, download entertainment, and use the TV as a gaming device.

Consumers can also enjoy shows and movies from Google Play, Amazon Video, YouTube, Netflix, and others, including 4K HDR movies streamed directly to the TV with the ULTRA app from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

In addition, PlayStation Vue will be added via firmware updates by the end of the year. This option gives consumers the ability to watch live TV, movies and sports content without a cable or satellite subscription and without any recording conflicts.

4K HDR TV Ultra HD Models and Prices

  • XBR-75X940E, 75” class (74.5” diagonal), $7,499.99
  • XBR-65X930E, 65” class (64.5” diagonal), $3,999.99
  • XBR-55X930E, 55” class (54.6” diagonal), $3,299.99
  • XBR-75X900E, 75” class (74.5” diagonal), $5,999.99
  • XBR-65X900E, 65” class (64.5” diagonal), $3,299.99
  • XBR-55X900E, 55” class (54.5” diagonal), $2,399.99
  • XBR-49X900E, 49”class (48.5” diagonal), $1,699.99
  • XBR-75X850E, 75” class (74.5” diagonal), $4,999.99
  • XBR-65X850E, 65” class (64.5” diagonal), $2,499.99
  • XBR-55X800E, 55” class (54.6” diagonal), $1,899.99
  • XBR-49X800E, 49” class (48.5” diagonal), $1,099.99
  • XBR-43X800E, 43” class (42.5” diagonal), $999.99

