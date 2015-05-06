Is Your Smart TV Missing YouTube?

Love that smart TV and all of the awesome apps that it offers? You may be out of luck when it comes to one of the most popular apps. There’s a new version of YouTube, but it apparently doesn’t work with older smart TV sets and other devices.

So if you’ve been missing YouTube, it’s not just you. According to a recent announcement on the YouTube blog, the company has officially launched the YouTube Data API v3. This is great, since it will open up new features, such as comments, captions, RSS push notifications, and flagging videos—making for a better overall experience. However, the update will leave some users with, well… no experience at all. That’s because the company has shuttered the old version, so it may have already disappeared from your favorite smart devices.

Of course, that’s only if your favorite smart devices are older smart devices. If your smart TV, Blu-ray player, gaming console, media streamer and/or other devices were made in 2013 and beyond, you should be okay. Anything before that may require a simple software update. However, there are several devices that will no longer be able to access the app at all.

“If you’re still using the Data API v2, today we’ll start showing a video at the top of your users’ video feeds that will notify them of how they might be affected,” said YouTube’s announcement (the video is listed below). “Apart from that, your apps will work as usual.”

According to YouTube, the devices that have been affected include the first- and second-generation Apple TV, the Sony Playstation Vita, Panasonic and Sony devices produced in 2012 and earlier, and more. If you have one of these devices, you should see the video above. However, it’s expected to be gone by late May, with YouTube saying that all apps using the old API will then display 410 Gone HTTP responses.

For a complete listing of devices that have been affected (and ones that have not), check out the YouTube Help page.