Seura Outdoor TVs Brighten the Picture Automatically on Sunny Days 

Seura is taking TV calibration to the outdoors, with the introduction of Adaptive Picture Technology, available in its Storm Ultra Bright outdoor TVs. The company says the technology automatically adjusts a TV’s backlight brightness and picture settings to optimize picture quality in the ever-changing landscape of the great outdoors. Seura offers the Storm Ultra Bright outdoor TVs in a choice of 42-, 47-, 55-, 65- and 84-inch sizes.

Seura’s patent-pending technology incorporates 110 “picture mode variations” that adapt to the varying lighting conditions televisions experience throughout the day.

“Consumers naturally expect their outdoor technology to work the same way their indoor technology works—meaning they don’t even need to think about it—it just works,” says Keegan Coulter, vice president of sales and marketing for Seura. “Viewers outside want the best possible picture regardless of what time of day it is. They don’t want to have to constantly adjust picture settings as the sun is changing positions or clouds move to still enjoy watching their favorite show.”

The Storm Ultra Bright outdoor television line of products offers integrators a choice of 42-, 47-, 55-, 65- and 84-inch screen sizes, and the products are engineered to withstand temperatures ranging from -30 degrees to 122 degrees, while producing brightness levels as high as 700 nits.

In addition, the Wisconsin-based company states the 65- and 84-inch models provide 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD 4K resolutions, and all of the models feature anti-reflective, anti-glare safety glass to further ensure comfortable viewing in outdoor settings.