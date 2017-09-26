Plan the Ultimate Tailgate Party with These 5 High-Tech Devices

Whether you’ve set up a tailgating spot on the parking lot of your favorite football team or right in your own backyard, there are a few high-tech devices that can make your event even better than your famous taco dip. Outdoor speakers and a weather-hardy TV are just the beginning. Check out these 5 smart tailgate ideas:

Soundcast VG7 Portable Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker

The VG7 from Soundcast features 360 degree sound so people can hear the game commentary no matter where they are. A proprietary long-throw, down-firing woofer helps underscore booming low-end sound range and volume for large outdoor areas. Indoor-outdoor EQ mode also allows sound to translate evenly no matter the listening environment, with outdoor mode providing an upper bass boost when engaged and indoor mode reducing bass levels.

“Soundcast conducted extensive market research when designing the VG7, and we found that consumers want the ability to move their speakers to different areas of the yard based upon their activity, whether they are in the hot tub or the outdoor kitchen area,” says Charity Hardwick, vice president of sales and marketing, Soundcast.

Lynx SmartGrill

Hot dogs, burgers, or anything else you toss onto the SmartGrill won’t ever burn no matter how engrossed everyone is in the game. This smart gas grill from Lynx connects to an online database to determine the optimal grilling time and technique for the food, and tells you where on the grill to place each item to ensure the best result and have everything ready to go all at the same time. The SmartGrill sends notifications via audio, visual alerts, and text to mobile platforms when the food is ready.

Screen Innovations Solo Outdoor Screen

The new Solo and Solo Pro screens from Screen Innovations are designed to latch onto just about anything—the eve of your house, the side of a shed, even the surface of an RV or camper. This mounting versatility is made possible by the small form factor of the screen housing, its light weight, and a wide variety of mounting accessories like magnets and high-quality suction cups.

The system, comprised of a motorized housing and Screen Innovations’ popular Zero Edge screen, is wireless and can be controlled via Amazon Alexa voice commands or handheld remote. The screen housing is powered by lithium batteries which can be recharged by snapping a magnet to the metal housing and leaving it there for a few hours. This will give the screen enough juice to roll up and down for a couple of years with normal use.

A few screen sizes are available: 80, 100, and 120 inches, along with five different screen materials and 12 color options for the screen housing.

Prices start at $1,600.

Metra Home Theater Group Helios TV Tailgate Mount

The TV Tailgate Mount (TGML64) from Metra Home Theater Group is compatible with any 32-inch to 55-inch flat screen TV that is VESA compliant. It hooks into a standard 2-inch hitch and is sold with a Helios Amplified UHF/VHF Antenna , which can be found on most vehicles.

The Amplified Antenna is for analog or digital broadcast and can be placed horizontally or vertically to obtain the best reception for local transmission.

DISH 4K College Football from FOX Sports

DISH is delivering select college football games from FOX Sports’ FS1 in 4K on channel 540 throughout football season for Hopper 3 customers.

“DISH has offered 4K-ready set-top boxes for three years, and 4K TV market share is anticipated to exceed one-in-four U.S. households by the end of 2017,” says Vivek Khemka, DISH executive vice president and chief technology officer. “The missing element? 4K programming. That’s why it’s great to see forward-looking companies like FOX invest in 4K production, so together we can deliver live entertainment in crystal-clear resolution.”

This move is part of a broader agreement that includes future 4K coverage of college basketball games, Major League Baseball and NASCAR racing.