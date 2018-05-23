Optoma UHD51A 4K Projector Controllable by Amazon Alexa - Electronic House

Combining two of the hottest technologies in consumer electronics, the affordable $1,699 Optoma UHD51A projector offers 4K images and Amazon Alexa voice command capabilities.

Through the projector’s companion SmartProjection for Smart Home skill, a fully voice-controlled home theater room that includes audio, projection screens, lighting and video can be set up.

“Optoma’s leadership in the consumer home theater space has largely been attributable to our ability to design and deliver projectors that leverage the latest innovations and technologies to deliver a great entertainment experience at an affordable price point,” notes Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology.

“With smart home adoption on the rise and voice increasingly becoming a preferred way for consumers to interface with their electronics we prioritized delivering this feature to our audience.”

According to Optoma and research from Alpine.AI, approximately 8.2 million people own an Amazon Alexa product, issuing more than one billion voice searches per month.

Using the voice options for the UHD51A, homeowners can issue voice commands to turn the projector on or off and to change inputs.

Optoma UHD51A Projector Also Delivers 4K Pictures

The heart of the UHD51A is its ability to produce UltraHD 4K images. The projector is rated to produce up to 2,400 lumens of brightness, and contrast ratios as high as 500,000:1.

Compatible with the high dynamic range (HDR) HDR10 format, the UHD51A also complies with the Rec.2020 and DCI-P3 color gamuts, and it also incorporates a built-in 4K HDR media player with an Android operating system (OS).

Some of the installation options built into the projector include a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs that provide compatibility with the HDCP 2.2 copyright protection scheme and other features such as a 1.3x optical zoom and 15 percent vertical lens shift provide installation flexibility.

Optoma HD51A Features