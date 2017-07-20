Optoma Offers Android-Operated Mobile Video Projector

Mobile video projectors are a great way to take your entertainment with you on the go. Ideal for back yard movie nights, sharing video at the campsite, or moving it to different areas in your home, portable projectors are versatile, yet sometimes they lack the features of models designed to stay put.

Optoma has developed a new mobile projector that manages to bundle a bunch of great features. Dubbed by the company as powerhouse plug-and-play mobile projector, the IntelliGO-S1 comes integrated Android OS, built-in media player, and wireless connectivity to ensure playback of virtually any media.

The Optoma IntelliGO-S1 requires no additional devices or cords to stream movies, games, TV, photos, presentations, and more. Its built-in Android OS with Aptoide Open Source App store features more than 700,000 apps, including Amazon, HBO GO, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, and Spotify, all downloadable to the projector’s 8GB memory. A built-in media player also enables easy playback via USB drive or Micro SD ports, and 2D to 3D content conversion. For those who prefer an integrated entertainment experience, the integrated Wi-Fi enables screen mirroring with Android and iOS devices such as tablets and phones, and Bluetooth 4.0 allows seamless connection to speakers, headphones, mouse and keyboards.

Weighing just one pound, the Optoma IntelliGO-S1 delivers a picture with 500 lumens of brightness, 15,000:1 contrast ratio and 16 million displayable colors. It is being introduced at an estimated street price of $429.

“The mobile market is ripe for expansion, and we knew to grow this market, we had to offer a projector that was as easy to operate as a TV, laptop, or any other consumer device,” says Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. “The IntelliGO-S1 does just that – with a portability and price point that is designed to open up the category for mainstream consumer adoption.”

Optoma IntelliGO-S1 specifications:

Resolution: 1280 x 720 720p video; 1280 x 800 WXGA computer

Lumens: 500

Contrast Ratio: 15,000: 1

Displayable Colors: 16 million

Speaker: Built-in 2W

Weight: 1.01 pounds

Throw ratio: 1.2

Light Source and Lifetime: RGB LED, 20,000 hours lifetime

Wireless: Wi-Fi 802.11n 2.4Ghz/5Ghz, Bluetooth 4.0

I/O: HDMI, USB3.0, USB2.0, Micro SD, Audio Out, AV Port

Over-the-air auto update of firmware and operating system

Padded hard shell carry case with strap