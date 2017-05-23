New Sony TV Produces Audio without Traditional Speakers

Where’s the speaker? That might be the question you might ask yourself when you see a new Sony TV that seems to require no speakers to produce audio. The new super-slim A1E Bravia OLED 4K TV features Acoustic Surface Technology in which the sound emanates directly from the entire screen itself rather than from traditional speakers built into the sides or bottom of the screen. The sound is produced using small actuators that are attached to the back of the OLED screen. They vibrate the panel itself to produce sound.

First demonstrated in January by Sony at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the Sony TV retails from $3,998 (55-inch) to $5,498 (65-inch). A 77-incher is also expected to hit the shelves eventually. At the back of the TV is an easel featuring a small built-in subwoofer, so you can prop it up just about anywhere, or fold up the easel and mount the TV to the wall.

In addition to the innovative design and method of producing audio, the A1E Sony TV produces a 4K picture with over 8 million self-illuminating pixels. Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) X1 processor provides an expanded palate of colors and deeper colors on 4K video.

It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

The A1E Sony TV features Android TV and Google Assistant, which means you can channel surf by using voice commands.