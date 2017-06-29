New Projector Screen from Severtson Screens Works Well in Bright Rooms

Creating the ideal home theater environment can be challenging. One of the biggest issues is often the amount of light in the room. If there are windows or lots of lights that your family likes to keep on, the room may lack the darkness often required for a projector and projector screen to create clear, vivid images. Thankfully, manufacturers like Severtson Screens have solved the lighting problem by offering Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) options. Severtson Screens rolls out ALR for its Impression Series residential and commercial projector screens. The new ALR option will also soon be available for additional Severtson screens.

“Our customers asked for it, and we have delivered with the industry’s most advanced ALR screen,” says Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA right here in Arizona, our new screen is both affordable and has an industry leading viewing angle versus other ALRs currently on the market today.”

Severton’s ALR has a 170 degree viewing angle and is available up to 120 inches (diagonal at 16:9 Aspect Ratio), with additional options to be available soon. With 0.8 gain, the ALR is designed specifically for situations with high ambient light.

Custom and standard ALR sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs and for production and delivery timing.

When to use an ALR screen:

If your home theater also functions as a family room, den or some other space

If you like to watch video with the lights on, like during televised ballgames

If your home theater room has many windows

If you like to use the home theater for gaming

If you feel more comfortable having a few lights on while watching video

If you want to ensure that the images on screen are as bright and vivid as possible