New Invisible HDMI Cable Preserves Room Décor

Cabling: You love it for its ability to connect home theater equipment together, but hate it for the way it intrudes on the décor. Inneos has resolved this conflict by developing an HDMI 2.0 cabling solution that’s virtually invisible, and it’s made of super thin optical fiber. This is good news for people who want to enjoy 4K content in all its glory, as fiber cable boasts bigger bandwidth than standard HDMI cable.

The InvisiCable In Room Solution from Inneos features the following:

Complete turnkey solution – Everything needed to connect 4K video across distances up to 75 feet

Ultra-sleek, nearly invisible fiber optic cable

Real 4K bandwidth (18Gbps uncompressed)

“The promise of video over fiber is not just about incredible bandwidth over longer distances,” states Todd Whitaker, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Inneos. “It’s about making big ugly HDMI cable messes simply disappear.”

The InvisiCable In Room Solution includes 75 feet of InvisiCable on a magnetic Magic Disk. The Magic Disk is only 2.75” in diameter and weighs less than 3 ounces. It comes with a small tape backed, metal plate used to affix the magic disk virtually anywhere. It also includes a set of Real4K Optical Adapters.

Samsung employs invisible cabling to connect its QLED TVs to a connector box, but Inneos points out that this is a proprietary solution. (https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/qled-tv/style/). By contrast, InvisiCable uses standard HDMI 2.0 connectors and works with any HDMI source and display.

The optical fiber that comprises InvisiCable offers other benefits besides good looks and performance. According to Inneos, it’s also easier to install than traditional HDMI cables. “They are heavy, and they take up a lot of space. When customers order them, they must make sure they choose the exact right length because longer length cables cost more and there is nowhere to store the bulky excess cable. If the cable is too short, then the installer has to pull it back out, re-order the right length, and start over. The result is a lot of non-value-added labor,” according to Inneos.

The Inneos InvisiCable In Room solution retails for $799.