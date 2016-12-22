Skip links

Electronic House

Main navigation

Video

A Media Room Full of Mystery and Moody Details

Industrial design meshes with high-tech elements to create a personal escape in renovated basement.

Leave a Comment

 By Jennifer Blaise Kramer, Houzz

In creating this basement media room, design-builder Norm Lecuyer set his sights high. He wanted it to feel like a polished penthouse, full of fine materials and separate but equally luxurious zones. Using reclaimed wood, rolled steel and a hidden door and drawers, he and his team integrated several sophisticated spaces into one large urban-style lounge in the middle of the suburbs.

Photos by JVLphotography

Basement at a Glance

Location: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Size: 1,040 square feet (96.6 square meters)

Designer: Norm Lecuyer of Just Basements

Related:Transform Your Media Room With Help From a Designer Like Norm Lecuyer

The homeowner wanted a retreat in which to watch the big game and relax with friends, but Lecuyer and his team fought the term “man cave.” Instead they strove for a “subterranean penthouse,” as Lecuyer calls it, that would feel current and modern.

To achieve this, they focused on sophisticated materials, such as reclaimed vintage wood for the big-screen backdrop, wire-brushed hardwood floors and cold-rolled steel panels that surround the fireplace and TV.

 

JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

 

 

The homeowner can control the fire, dim the lights and close the blackout shades from his smartphone.

Fireplace: Napoleon

 

JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

The reclaimed-wood feature wall has hidden compartments for gaming equipment, remote controls and audiovisual wires.

 

JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

Mystery Media Room 3: JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

 

Steel I-beams provide structural support near a reclaimed-wood-clad bar area, which features its own TV and refrigerator. Hand-sawn wood beams above the bar, Edison bulb-style pendant lights and a rolled steel backsplash continue the industrial-meets-rustic theme.

 

JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

A hidden door allowed the owner to have a little fun with the design, Lecuyer says, even though the passage leads only to a hot-water heater.

Pendants and bar stools: Restoration Hardware

 

JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

Near the bar sits a pool table, extra seating and a foosball table in an alcove to the right. Lights, table and chairs: Restoration Hardware

 

JVLphotography, original photo on Houzz

 

 

Here you can see the foosball table in the background. A collection of framed maps hangs on the wall.

The team feels they succeeded in their goal to go beyond a pizza-and-poker-night man cave. “If you are creating a place to watch football, well, you might as well go the whole 9 yards,” Lecuyer says.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *