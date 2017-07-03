Epson Projector Delivers 4K and HDR for Less than $2,200

Epson introduces its Home Cinema 4000 projector, a sub- $2,200 video projector that features 4K Enhancement Technology and HDR10 performance. The new projector also produces 2,200 lumens, a contrast ratio of up to 140,000:1, and the ability to fire images onto screens as large as 300 inches wide.

An alternative to TVs for today’s connected living rooms, Epson’s Home Cinema 4000 brings a different experience of 4K and HDR10 content to consumers at a competitive price point. “Epson’s latest 4Ke1 solution provides a comprehensive viewing experience that incorporates outstanding superior brightness, extreme contrast, broad color gamut, high color fidelity and amazing resolution to deliver image quality that rivals more expensive 4K solutions currently available in the market today,” says Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, Projectors, Epson America. “From the light source, to the signal processor, to the 3LCD module, to the lens – Epson projectors deliver high quality images at a range of price points to bring big-screen performance to a range of consumers.”

The Home Cinema 4000 also enables today’s connected home to stream 4K, HD and Full 1080p content from a range of devices, including cable/satellite boxes, gaming consoles, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV with 2x HDMI ports. For a fully immersive experience with sound, external speakers (not included) can be connected via the optical port.

More About the Home Cinema 4000:

4K Enhancement Technology 1 – Accepts native 4K UHD content; also up-scales 1080p input for resolution that exceeds Full HD

HDR10 – High Dynamic Range for full 10-bit color output; extraordinary range of brightness for images bursting with real-life color

100 Percent Pure Color Brightness – 2,200 lumens equal color and white brightness3 for vibrant, rich color in every mode

UltraBlack Contrast – Up to 140,000:1 contrast ratio for rich detail in both bright and dark scenes

Smart Motorized Lens – Preset up to 10 positions for powered focus, zoom and lens shift; features 2.1x zoom and ultra-wide lens shift

L*a*b* Ultra Wide Color Gamut – Offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, the digital cinema standard4

Delta Level Color Accuracy – With a low Delta E rate, the Home Cinema 4000 delivers extremely accurate color reproduction for true-to-life images

Epson 3LCD Technology – Precision-aligned 3-chip engine delivers jaw-dropping action scenes with no rainbow effect