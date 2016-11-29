Digital Artwork Brings Beauty and Variety to a Smart Home

In a smart home the atmosphere is constantly changing, shifting and adapting to your lifestyle. Lights brighten and dim depending on the time of day, window shades lift and lower as issue simple voice commands, music spills at the touch of a button into whichever room you happen to visit. So why shouldn’t the artwork that’s pinned to the walls and propped up on tables also transform?

Thanks to a new technology introduced by Electric Objects (EO), you can change the artwork that’s displayed in your house in an instant. You can choose a bright abstract when you’re entertaining then switch to a landscape the next day. Should you redecorate, you can simply go to the EO app on your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet to select a completely new piece to suit the room’s new design. You selection is displayed on a 23-inch matte-finish, 1080p framed LCD screen. Four different frames are available for the EO2 display: black and white painted frames and walnut and maple wooden frames. The display retails for $299; the frames add $79 and $99 to the cost, respectively.

Once you’ve purchased the EO2 and have downloaded the app, you have free access to more than 30,000 community-uploaded works of photography, animation, and video, plus the ability to upload your own. For more options, you can subscribe for $9.99 a month to the EO Art Club, which provides exclusive access to art commissioned for EO, as well as art from museums and curation partners.

The EO2 display plugs into a standard power outlet, has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna, and ambient light sensors and a sleep timer can dim, brighten and turn on/off the display. It comes with wall mounting hardware and non-slip rubber feet.

https://vimeo.com/186324748/7aaa24becc