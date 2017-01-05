CES 2017: LG Super UHD Lineup Features Nano Cell Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR

Over the past several years LG has made waves in the home video market with its OLED technologies that deliver some of the best images in the market.

LG will demonstrate the diversity of its TV product line when it introduces its Nano Cell Super UHD TVs at CES 2017. LG says this product line features LCD technologies that advance the performance of LCD-based televisions.

“Our 2017 SUPER UHD TV lineup with LG’s proprietary Nano Cell technology is a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience by combining an expanded color gamut with the ability to more accurately create those colors, resulting in superior picture quality regardless of viewing angle,” says Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. “Nano Cell is another example of how LG is innovating and pushing the boundaries of display technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Highlighted by the Nano Cell LCD technology, which LG says delivers “highly nuanced and accurate colors while maintaining picture quality at wider viewing angles,” the new line of TVs also incorporate Active HDR with Dolby Vision and the company’s webOS smart TV platform.

Want your music to move with you? If you plan to distribute audio and video content throughout the house, you need to make sure you have the TVs and the technology to accommodate your system. Download this checklist to see if your home is a strong candidate for a FREE, professional whole-house audio evaluation. Get the checklist!



With Nano Cell technology, the LG TVs employ uniform size particles that are approximately one nanometer in diameter to create accurate colors that can be viewed from wide angles.

LG has also partnered with Technicolor to help ensure the televisions accurately recreate the “artistic intentions of content creators.”

LG emphasizes that Technicolor technologies are already applied to a “majority of Hollywood’s premium content,” and through Technicolor Expert Mode, which will be added later this year, the TVs will produce “the most accurate colors possible.”

The Nano Cell Super UHD TVs also include LG’s ULTRA Luminance technology, and active HDR with Dolby Vision.

Through its HDR capabilities LG points out the TVs support Dolby Vision, HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), and Advanced HDR by Technicolor. Moreover, the TVs’ inclusion of LG’s HDR Effect improves SDR content by providing frame-by-frame to improve brightness in specific areas.

In addition, the TVs offer LG’s webOS 3.5 which is easy to use, and when paired with the company’s Magic Remote and Magic Link features, users can quickly access their favorite content by pressing a single button.