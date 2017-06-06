Best Projectors for Video Games on the Big Screen

When gamers are in the thick of action, they need to be able to play to the best of their abilities. And with today’s video games becoming immersive experiences with production levels that blur the line between game and Hollywood blockbuster, gamers need to experience games the way they were meant to be played — on the big screen. Video projector manufacturer BenQ shared with us the features to look for when selecting a projector that will take gaming to the next level:

Input Lag: A projector with a low input lag is going to ensure the responsiveness needed to take action quickly, and without motion blur and delay.

Short-throw: Short-throw technology and 1.2 big zoom will allow the projector to be positioned in small spaces with hassle-free installation. Projectors that require as little as 5 feet to project 100-inch pictures will maximize thrills even in the most constrained spaces while bringing big-screen theater entertainment into whichever room you like, or even on the go. It also will allow easy placement, be it a coffee table or portable stand.

Ample light: Look for projector models that are designed with modes to accommodate any lighting environment. One with game modes will be your best bet because that means the projector has been optimized to bring out the hidden details in the darkest shadows and brightest highlights if you’re in a dark room, or give you an uncompromised experience without loss of image details in a well-lit environment.

Color, color, color: If you want a picture that’s going to pop, opt for a projector that’s engineered with a fast, six-segment RGBRGB color wheel, which ends up delivering outstanding color brightness measuring up to 100% of white in its game mode and well calibrated for gaming use.

Ready to take on the new era of gaming? Enjoy an immersive gaming experience with an enlarged viewing angle on a larger-than-life screen with one of these top 10 video projectors as ranked by projectorpeople.com

$999 BenQ HT2150ST

$2,499 Epson Home Cinema 5040UB 4K Enhancement Projector

$1,299 Optoma GT5500

$699 Epson Home Cinema 2040 3D Projector

$674 Optoma GT1080

$1,798 Sony VPL-HW45ES

$599 Optoma HD27

$549 Optoma HD142X

$674 Optoma HD28DSE

$999 BenQ HT3050