For Almost All Weather Fun, Get an Outdoor TV

As the weather gets warmer and the sun spends more time out in the open, you want to be right there with it. Anytime you can get outside to enjoy some fresh air will be better with an outdoor TV.

While some people do it, you shouldn’t take an ordinary TV and mount it outside, even if the TV is covered by a patio roof. Wind will still blow in rain, snow and dust. Insects will creep inside and make their homes on the mother board. At the sea, salt air will terrorize a TV inside and out. Plus, a standard TV display isn’t designed to be viewed in the ambient light situations found outside.

Outdoor TVs, designed for the elements and the viewing environment, will last longer and look better. Here are a few of our favorite outdoor TVs.

Sunbrite Pro Series



The Pro outdoor TV series by SunbriteTV features super-bright 700-NIT LED high heat tolerant displays available in 32- to 55-inch screen sizes. SunBriteTVs include Extended Solar Tolerance technology that can guard the outdoor TV against an isotropic blackout in direct sunlight. Each model also has ambient light sensors, which can automatically tweak the brightness based on surrounding lighting conditions. The 1080p LED TVs include front protective tempered glass to protect the TV screen from potential damage. Perfect if the TV setting is near an active area, such as a pool – with volleyballs or Frisbees tossed around. A durable powder-coated aluminum exterior protects against rain, humidity, salt-air, heat and snow. The 55-inch model costs $5,745.

Peerless AV UV2



This Peerless AV 47 outdoor TV is the perfect size for a modest deck or back patio. The all-season solution allows you to get in touch with nature (or your patio at least), while indulging in a full 1080p HD image. Also worth noting is that the company says that the TV can survive temperatures ranging from -24 degrees Fahrenheit to 124 degrees Fahrenheit. Designed to be completely maintenance-free, the 47-inch outdoor TV has and aluminum frame and safety glass to shelter it from the elements. $3,370

Seura Storm



Seura’s Storm Outdoor TV line is available in three screen sizes. Each one measures a mere 3.7 inches thick, with a tapered silhouette and seamless glass face. The chassis sports anodized aluminum and powder-coated steel. It’s also completely weatherproof, with a non-corrosive Precision O-Ring System, a two-stage filtration, and a weatherproof media compartment to protect the unit against things like insects and salt. Each Storm also has Seura’s Activ-Airflow System with heaters to withstand temperatures ranging from -30 to 140 Fahrenheit, as well as LuminOptics Technology, which combines dual-layer anti-reflective and UV-coated tempered glass and the ultra-bright LED. Other features include three HDMI inputs, a USB port, 700 cd/m2 panel brightness, RS-232 support, and a 400Ãƒ–400 Vesa mount pattern to accommodate a variety of mounting options. The 42-inch model has an MSRP of $4,999, with the 47-inch set coming in at $5,999. The largest model is the 55-incher, which is priced at $7,499.

SkyVue 80-inch Outdoor TV



If you’re going to put a TV in a: backyard, and you have room for it, you might as well go big, right? SkyVue has the answer. This 80-inch model NXG-8070-DS withstands the elements and entertains with a powder coated finish and durable aluminum construction, plus a 700 nit HD LED video panel for a bright picture. The TV’s brightness auto adjusts to suite the ambient outdoor lighting. It includes an integrated streaming WiFi system. It’s available in several colors, including the Mint Green finish shown here. An added bonus is a submersible remote, in case you drop it in the pool. $8,895