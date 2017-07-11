5 Cleverly Concealed Smart TVs 

By Grace Chamia, Houzz

Sometimes room designs don’t seem to allow for 60-inch smart TVs — maybe it disrupts the aesthetic flow and clean lines the designer worked so hard to achieve. Cue these now-you-see-me, now-you-don’t entertainment systems amd smart TVs that blend in with their surroundings so well, they rival chameleons with their camouflage.

Winston Churchill has my attention … so much so that I almost missed the TV behind him. Slidable artwork is a striking way to conceal a flush-mount TV.

Related: Wall Art to Conceal Your TV

Where you don’t want to make a feature of a wall-mounted TV, a sliding floor-to-ceiling panel that blends in with the wall is clever at discreetly concealing it. In this Melbourne, Australia, living room by Wolveridge Architects, the good looks of the lower-level cabinetry, which can double as a bench seat, further distracts the eye away from the panel and, just as a magician never reveals secrets, physically distances the viewer from getting a peek at its nuts and bolts.

You can minimize the impact of a TV simply by surrounding it with framed prints.

The custom wall unit in this Los Angeles living room has a certain je ne sais quoi, with sleek white glossy cabinetry set against dapper walnut wood. The TV goes unnoticed behind the cabinet above the fireplace, with its sliding cover.

This cozy cabin might look like the type of place in which you’d shut out the outside world — no phones, computers or television. But it boasts a huge TV screen that rivals the stone fireplace. Hidden beside the chimney, it is out of eyesight when not in use, and slides out to cover the windows when the mood for a movie kicks in.

Related: More Living Room Ideas to Bring Into Your Home