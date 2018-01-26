Xfinity Home X1 Voice Remote Now Controls Philips Hue Lights, Nest Thermostat

The X1 Xfinity Home remote has enabling consumers to use their voice to channel surf, search for specific programs, control the volume, and more recently to rewind and fast-forward on-demand and recorded movies and shows. But thanks the recent introduction of several “Works with Xfinity” program, products from big names like August, Honeywell, Kwikset, Lutron, Nest and others can now be controlled by uttering voice commands into the X1 remote. For example, saying “Good Night” could lock an August smart lock on the front door, turn off Lutron dimmer switches, adjust a Nest thermostat, and arm a Honeywell security system.

“Xfinity will be the home operating system that integrates every IoT device and transforms a connected home into an intelligent home,” says Chris Satchell, Xfinity Home EVP and chief operating officer. “We also will add value to the experience by giving customers contextual suggestions for automation that will help them take full advantage of their digital home, making it more useful, fun, and enjoyable.”

In addition to delivering a voice command to devices via the X1 remote, you can use it to gather answers to questions, such as, “Xfinity Home, is the bedroom light on? or Xfinity Home what is the temperature?” You’ll see the answers to these questions right on the screen on your TV, without interrupting what you’re watching. You can also see feeds from surveillance cameras on the TV screen.

Superbowl Party Setup

With the announcements from Xfinity Home, it’s not too late to add products that can prep your house for a great Superbowl party. Then, with commands like these you can create the perfect viewing environment:

Xfinity Home make the lights green (if you’re a Philly fan)

Xfinity Home make the lights red or blue (if you’re a New England fan)

Xfinity Home show me the front door camera (to check for your pizza delivery)