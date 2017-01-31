XCT 2017 Finalists: Most Innovative Technology to be Chosen at Richard Branson’s Private Island

Technology comes in all shapes and forms, and the three finalists of this year’s Extreme Tech Challenge will pitch their ventures one last time to Sir Richard Branson along with a high-caliber panel of judges in hopes of gaining investment for their budding enterprise. Having edged past 25 other competitors from around the globe, the 2017 Extreme Tech Challenge Finalists represent a diverse breadth of industries: hemostatic solution from Cresilon (New York, N.Y.), filament recycling ReDecTec (Toronto), and high-tech aerial camera specialists Vantage Robotics (San Francisco, Calif.)

The final judging takes place February 2 on Necker Island, the culmination of selection process that began several months ago, including a highly-contested semi-finals round at CES 2017 in January.

Of the three finalists, Vantage Robotics offers a technology that could impact the smart home market in some very interesting ways. The company’s 4K flying camera could be described as a drone, one of the biggest growth areas at CES 2017, and a technology that is starting to be used as a flying security sensor that can enable homeowners to visually monitor their home and property. In addition to home security purposes, drones are also being developed as a way for realtors and home builders to capture bird-eye views of their properties to share with potential clients. Then there are the purely recreational reasons for investing in a drone: action photography, social media, and simply being able to control a flying contraption from your smartphone.

Vantage’s Snap can support of these applications, but with a few extra twists. For starters, the integrated Sony Exmor IMX 377 1/ 2.3” camera sensor captures images in 4K. These can be streamed right to your smartphone. Your phone also guides the Snap in a super easy way: Just hold your phone up while the Snap is flying, tap on the aerial images where you want Snap to go, and send it on its way. During its travels, the Snaps remarkable number of sensors ensures that it reaches its destination safely and is able to provide the best bird’s eye view possible. Vantage Robotics squeezed in GPS, sonar, gyros, accelerometers, magnetometers, barometers, and geo-aware images sensors. They fused all the data gathered by the sensors with lots of math so that Snap always knows where it is, where you are, and lets you stay in complete control. The company also designed the whirling blades to be extremely safe. We check out the Vantage Robotics’ website for pricing info: The Snap currently sells for $915.

The two other finalists may not be associated with the smart home industry, but here’s a brief synopsis of each entry:

Redefining the way military, first responders, and doctors handle medical emergencies, Cresilon is a plant-based hemostatic gel that accelerates the natural blood clotting process.

Producer of a desktop filament extruder and recycling unit for 3D printers, ReDeTec creates novel plastic processing technology with reduced energy and space requirement. This frees up plastic recycling from the factory floor, making it a much more accessible technology for everyone.

