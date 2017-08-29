Wireless Access Point Brings Wi-Fi to the Back Yard

There’s nothing worse than heading to the back yard and losing your Internet connection. No more music, videos or social media. It’s a bummer for back yard barbeques and relaxing on an outdoor chaise. An outdoor wireless access point (WAP) can extend your connection to the outdoors so you can entertain with ease, and SnapAV has offers a new weather-hardy solution for Wi-Fi enjoyment with no dropouts.

SnapAV’s Araknis brand has introduced its new 700 Series Outdoor Wireless Access Point. The outdoor Wireless Access Point (WAP) offers the same network capabilities as its traditional, indoor 700 Series WAP, while facing the elements.

“Outdoor living is a growing trend in North America,” says Ayham Ereksousi, director of products, Araknis Networks. “Consumers want to enjoy the outdoors while staying connected to their digital life. The 700 Series Outdoor WAP allows dealers to bring this experience to their customers.”

Designed to complement outdoor spaces such as decks, pergolas, large yards and guest houses, the 700 Series Outdoor WAP features an IP55 rating, as well as SnapAV’s proprietaryOvrC remote system monitoring platform.

“Most products receive their IP rating simply by passing the lab test according to the predetermined specifications,” notes Ereksousi. “But when we audited the spec, we found that it didn’t consider real-world scenarios such as water streaming into the top or bottom of the product. We made the executive decision to test these scenarios because we want dealers to be confident installing this product.”

Delivering as much as 1750Mbps of throughput through features such as its 3×3 antenna configuration, the Araknis 700 Series Outdoor WAP provides network-friendly functions, including band steering and fast roaming.

The WAP also features a built-in switch, and Araknis adds that through its OvrC remote monitoring platform, integrators can securely manage their clients’ networks’ signal strength, network speed, power status and more.