Virtual Reality Showroom: Oculus Rift Brings Smart Home Technology to Life

Virtual reality is changing the way people shop for smart home technology. Instead of browsing static displays at a retail establishment, they can stay in the comfort of their own homes to experience how smart home products look and function in a home while moving virtually through each room.

Azione Unlimited operates one of the first showrooms to employ virtual reality to provide homeowners with a more realistic glimpse at the impact of smart home technology on their daily lives. Driven by software developed by BDX, Azione’s Virtual Reality Show House is built on a sophisticated graphics engine employed by top video game studios. And the good news is, you don’t have to travel to Azione, in Chester Springs, Pa., to experience it. The demo runs on a computer or app, giving home systems integrators the ability to bring the showroom demo to their customers’ home. The showroom demo can be controlled with a PC or Xbox game controller, viewed through an Octulus Rift VR headset, or shown to multiple people at once on a computer monitor or large HDTV or projection screen.

The base model contains over 100 products from 30 companies, but home systems integrators who use it can put their own spin on the software by including their own particular brand mix, company logo, contact info and regional/environmental landscape representing the dealer’s location.

Virtual Reality Customer Experience

With the guidance of a home systems integrator, consumers can “walk through” the virtual home and interact with the different components, and then choose to view a pop-up information panel that describes a certain product’s features.

The tactile experience gives the consumer an idea of the various options available and the functionality of different products and, more importantly, helps the consumer visualize the end result in their own home.

Virtual Reality Tours: The Future of Smart Home Design?

There’s no better way to experience home technology than to touch it and use it, but virtual reality is the next best thing, and stands to help homeowner better understand what they’re buying and how it will work. It’s another movement in the smart home industry to simplify the process of integrating smart products and systems into a home. Already home systems integrators have the ability to remotely access their clients’ system remotely to update software, diagnose and fix problems, and to monitor the status of certain smart home products. It saves time and money for everyone. Virtual reality smart home tours could do the same thing. The experience is so real that the end result—a completed smart system installation—can be more closely aligned to your expectations. In other words, by viewing a smart home via virtual reality, you can more confidently and accurately express exactly how you’d like your own smart home to perform. This reduces any time or money you might have otherwise spent to modify your systems.