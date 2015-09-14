TP-Link Packs Google Power into OnHub WiFi Router

In the Electronic House, no one wants a bad WiFi connection. After all, there are movies to watch, songs to stream, games to play, security cameras to peek at, and lights to dim. Whew! It shouldn’t be overwhelming for you, but your WiFi router is another story. You’re going to need something that’s strong. TP-Link thinks they have the answer with the OnHub.

The hook on the OnHub WiFi Router is that it comes packing the power of Google. The two companies collaborated on the product to make the OnHub faster, most secure and even easier to use.

Also, the OnHub isn’t something you’ll need to stuff under a desk. It’s actually made to be out in the open, with a pretty cool design. (It actually looks a lot like the Amazon Echo.) It ditches some of the wires and the ones it does have, it secures into its little shell. It even lights up, so it’s sort of decorative—and may even save you from a couple of stubbed toes in the middle of the night.

The OnHub can have that funky form factor because it combines a unique antenna design with smart software that’s always looking to make that WiFi experience a better one. And what makes that antenna so special? It’s actually circular (hence the device’s shape), but packs in 13 hidden antennas to help reduce network interference and boost connectivity.

Users can tap into all of the OnHub’s features and functions using the Google On mobile app. This allows for settings tweaks and other adjustments. Also know that TP-Link and Google are always looking to make the OnHub better via automatic router updates. It’s also Bluetooth Smart, Weave and 802.15.4 ready, so it’s designed to support current and future devices in the smart home.

“We count on WiFi more than ever, and we need it to work well to do all the things we love to do online,” said Trond Wuellner, group product manager at Google. “By working with TP-Link, we’ve brought together expertise across hardware and software to design OnHub, a new router that gives you a fast connection, makes WiFi management simple, and gets better over time.”

The OnHub WiFi Router is shipping now, with an MSRP of $199.99.