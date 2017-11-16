Top 10—Plus More—Most Wanted Tech Gifts This Holiday Season

If anyone knows what kinds of tech people want as gifts, it’s the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and uber-tech retailer Best Buy. Both organizations conduct research annually to get a feel for what sort of tech will be flying off the shelves. Only time will tell if they were on target or completely off, but this list will help you prep before the Black Friday craziness. You just might want to get a jump start and beat the crowds; if you wait too long, these items could wind up being frustratingly hard to find.
CTA Tech Gift Predictions
According to a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults by the Consumer Technology Association, here are the Top 10 Most Wanted Tech Gifts of 2017:
- TV
- Laptop
- Smartphone
- Tablet
- Videogame console
- Smartwatch
- Camera
- Drone
- Fitness activity tracker
- Home robotic vacuum
These are choices aren’t surprising; if you have a friend or family member on your list who likes to buck convention or be the first on the block to have a new “toy,” consider giving one of these “emerging” technologies. The CTA predicts that a record 79 million people plan to buy these more novel items this holiday season. These products represent the cutting edge—perfect for early adopters:
Drones
Smart home devices: Things like digital assistants, surveillance cameras, and smart thermostats
Wearables: Let by fitness activity trackers and smartwatches
Virtual reality headsets
Want more specific recommendations? Here’s a collection of 30 must-have gadgets that the tech experts at Best Buy are excited about this holiday season:
iPhone 8
MacBook Pro
iPad Pro 10.5-inch
Apple Watch Series 3
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Amazon Echo Show
Nintendo Switch
Samsung Galaxy Note8
DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter Drone
Sonos One with Amazon Alexa
Xbox One X
Microsoft Surface Pro
Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote
Fitbit Ionic
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones
Lenovo Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR Headset
Sony Smart Speaker with Google Voice Assistant
GoPro HERO6 Black 4K Action Camera
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Google Wi-Fi 3-Pack
Sony Streaming 4K Blu-Ray Player
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
Samsung 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR
LG 65-inch Class OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR
Sony 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR
Google Home
Oculus Rift + Touch
Sphero R2D2 App-Enabled Drone
Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Camera
Ring Doorbell 2
