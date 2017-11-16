Electronic House

Top 10—Plus More—Most Wanted Tech Gifts This Holiday Season

From typical tech gifts like TVs and laptops to the more novel like Google Home and smart thermostats, here is what you should be shopping for this holiday season.

If anyone knows what kinds of tech people want as gifts, it’s the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and uber-tech retailer Best Buy. Both organizations conduct research annually to get a feel for what sort of tech will be flying off the shelves. Only time will tell if they were on target or completely off, but this list will help you prep before the Black Friday craziness. You just might want to get a jump start and beat the crowds; if you wait too long, these items could wind up being frustratingly hard to find.

CTA Tech Gift Predictions

According to a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults by the Consumer Technology Association, here are the Top 10 Most Wanted Tech Gifts of 2017:

  1. TV
  2. Laptop
  3. Smartphone
  4. Tablet
  5. Videogame console
  6. Smartwatch
  7. Camera
  8. Drone
  9. Fitness activity tracker
  10. Home robotic vacuum

These are choices aren’t surprising; if you have a friend or family member on your list who likes to buck convention or be the first on the block to have a new “toy,” consider giving one of these “emerging” technologies. The CTA predicts that a record 79 million people plan to buy these more novel items this holiday season. These products represent the cutting edge—perfect for early adopters:

Drones

Smart home devices: Things like digital assistants, surveillance cameras, and smart thermostats

Wearables: Let by fitness activity trackers and smartwatches

Virtual reality headsets

 

Want more specific recommendations? Here’s a collection of 30 must-have gadgets that the tech experts at Best Buy are excited about this holiday season:

Amazon Echo Show

iPhone 8

MacBook Pro

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

Apple Watch Series 3

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Nintendo Switch

DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter Drone

Sonos One with Amazon Alexa

Xbox One X

Microsoft Surface Pro

Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote

Fitbit Ionic

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones

Lenovo Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR Headset

Sony Smart Speaker with Google Voice Assistant

GoPro HERO6 Black 4K Action Camera

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Google Wi-Fi 3-Pack

Sony Streaming 4K Blu-Ray Player

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

Samsung 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR

LG 65-inch Class OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR

Sony 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR

Google Home

Oculus Rift + Touch

Sphero R2D2 App-Enabled Drone

Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Camera

Ring Doorbell 2

 

