Subscription-based DIY Smart Home System ‘Hive’ Hits the Market

U.K. smart home brand Hive has launched Hive Welcome Home, a set of subscription-based smart home service plans that will be available direct to consumers in the U.S. and the U.K. beginning June 7, with Canada and Ireland to follow in the coming months. Hive combines software and products to enable users to adjust temperature, lighting, and appliances in their home from anywhere with a Hive mobile app.

The system comes with a thermostat, lights, plugs, and sensors along with the Hive Hub (“the brains of your Hive home”) which plugs into a router.

The company found that U.K. consumers “want a smart home system that’s easy to set up and affordable,” according to the Hive team. That’s why, currently, the system is a purely DIY product, with setup instructions spelled out on the company’s website.

The multi-market rollout of Hive Welcome Home is backed by a £500 million ($543 million) investment from Hive’s parent company Centrica.

Hive says its new subscription model ensures that customers receive ongoing service and support for all their smart home needs, for as long as they need it. As part of the subscription, Hive customers will receive access to the Hive mobile app, on-demand customer service and an ongoing warranty. Hive plans to introduce other plan benefits, like mimic mode and advanced Hive Actions, further down the line.

Hive Subscription Plans Available in the U.S.

Hive Welcome Home Starter ($9.99 per month)

Hive Hub

Hive Active PlugTM

Hive Window or Door Sensors [2]

Hive Active LightTM Warm to Cool White [2]

Hive Welcome Home Standard ($24.99 per month)

Hive Hub

Hive Active ThermostatTM

Hive Active PlugTM [2]

Hive Window or Door Sensors [2]

Hive Active LightTM Warm to Cool White [4]

Hive Motion Sensor

Hive Welcome Home Premium ($39.99 per month)

Hive Hub

Hive Active ThermostatTM [2]

Hive Active PlugTM [3]

Hive Window or Door Sensors [4]

Hive Active LightTM Warm to Cool White [8]

Hive Motion Sensor [2]

Hive Welcome Home plans are available for purchase online. Customers sign up for a 24 month commitment period, and cancellation charges apply.