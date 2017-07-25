Spotty Wi-Fi? Hear How a Detroit Couple Fixed the Problem in their New House

Eileen and Chris recently moved to Detroit, and their eero system was one of the first steps in making their new house a home. After suffering from spotty WiFi in their small bungalow in Venice, Calif., they were concerned that their much larger in Detroit home would only compound the problem. Both are work at home, and enjoy hosting dance parties and movie nights, so coverage and reliability were crucial.

The New Home Layout—A Lot of Wi-Fi Ground to Cover

Eileen and Chris live in a Victorian home built in 1895 that’s been restored and slightly renovated – “a great mix of new and old” says Eileen. At 2,200 square feet, with two floors and a basement in progress, there’s a lot of house to cover. Their home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with tile in the kitchen and dining rooms. The first floor includes a Vinyl DJ Setup/dance room, perfect for Chris to practice his craft, while hosting friends. This area is connected to the dining room, a kitchen, living room, TV room, and half bathroom. The second floor includes a master bedroom with a creative studio space for Eileen, a guest bedroom, Chris’s music studio, their “vintage store” room, and a full bathroom.

The home’s exterior is all brick with wood accents and large wrap around front porch, perfect for a warm evening. They are currently in the process of planting and gardening in the front and backyard now that it’s finally warming, and potentially putting their “1960s canned ham trailer” to become an AirBnB ( “very @ShelterSocialClub inspired” per Eileen) in the backyard.

Favorite Past times—Greater Enjoyment from Better Wi-Fi

Eileen and Chris are a family of creatives. Eileen works as a digital marketer for a company that creates craft kits. This lends itself to some of her many hobbies, which include textile arts (macrame, weaving, indigo dying, etc.) Chris is a DJ and also manages the couple’s vintage business. When living in L.A., they sold items at flea markets, even running a flea market in Venice. “We love hunting for and giving old, storied objects new life!” They share three pets – Cats Victor and Truman, and Rusty the dog.

Since Chris is a Vinyl DJ, the couple can often be found listening to music – with a whole room dedicated to records and hanging out…”partying if you will.” They watch movies on their Smart TV, which Eileen says was a total upgrade as part of their move. Eileen also loves to cook. Both also work from home occasionally, love to garden, and still find time to run their vintage business out of the home.

Life pre-eero Wi-Fi

Many of Chris and Eileen’s devices use Wi-Fi, whether as cord cutters watching Netflix or Amazon Prime or working from home. Eileen also says “Wi-Fi is so necessary for me when I’m cooking,” from looking up a recipe or referencing cooking techniques online.

With a home constructed mostly of brick and wood, they worried about Internet signals getting lost. Prior to eero in their L.A. home, they relied on a basic single Wi-Fi router – the signal was terrible, and at the time they were only living in about 500-600 square feet. The couple experienced constant buffering when they watched movies, dead zones, and intermittent disconnection altogether.

A New Way to Wi-Fi

Once the couple was settled into their new Detroit home, it was time to install and configure eero. “Setup was super easy and painless. I think it took me all of maybe 10 minutes at most,” says Eileen. The house has three eeros – one connected to the modem in the ballroom as they call it (aka the record/hangout area), one in the bedroom, and one in Chris’s home music studio.

Now with their network up and running, they have all their devices hooked up (TV, laptops, smartphones, iPad) and have no need to disconnect to reduce strain on the bandwidth as they’d often done before “which is great,” Eileen says “it’s so much easier to work without having the Internet be slow because another device is sucking up the Wi-Fi. I didn’t think it would be possible for Chris to be watching TV in one room, and then me working on my laptop and phone in another. It’s amazing!”

Happy Wi-Fi, Happy Life

Whether asked about their Wi-Fi when guests are over or recommending to friends and family lamenting over Wi-Fi problems, Eileen simply tells them to get eero: “It will change your life.” Eileen and Chris appreciate the peace of mind in being able to rely on their technology. “I love that my Wi-Fi at home is now stable and consistent no matter what room I am in,” says Eileen.

As creatives with style to boot, aesthetics matter to them too. “I also love the design – it’s simple and clean, very understated and fits right in with my home decor.” Eileen adds “not an eyesore like old Wi-Fi extenders…”

Eileen and Chris take pride in their home not only for its beautiful and historic design but the memories they share together. “Home is a place where we can be ourselves, relax and do all the things we enjoy.”

All photography by @eeberger.