Sneak Peek: Great Amazon Black Friday Deals Start November 17

If you can’t wait until Black Friday to score some deals on smart home devices for the holidays, be sure to check out Amazon. The online retail giant offers a sneak peek of its plans for Black Friday and, with deals across 30 categories, there is something for everyone this holiday. Now through Black Friday, customers can find deals on items including toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, sporting goods, and more. Check it out at amazon.com/blackfriday.

Customers shopping with the Amazon App (to download, visit amazon.com/mobileapps from your mobile browser) can also set Watch a Deal alerts to ensure they never miss out on a hot holiday product, and even use AR view, a new augmented reality feature, to view thousands of items in their space before they buy. Voice Shoppers can shop select Black Friday deals, starting as early as 5 p.m. PT, Wednesday, Nov. 22 – just ask Alexa.

All Amazon customers are eligible for free shipping this holiday and all year long. This includes eligible orders of $25 or more shipped by Amazon, as well as free shipping offers from small business and entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.

The deals included below will be available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.com/blackfriday or on the Amazon App.

Amazon Devices

Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

Save $20 on All-New Echo, $79.99

Save $30 on Echo Plus, $119.99

Save $50 on Amazon Tap, $79.99

Add a smart plug to any Echo purchase for $5 ($20 off)

Save $20 on Amazon Cloud Cam, $99.99

Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Editiontablets, $129.98

Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, $169.98

Save $50 on Fire HD 10, $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10

Save $30 on Fire HD 8, $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, $89.99

Save $30 on Kindle, $49.99

Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, $69.99

Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99

Electronics

Premium brand 40-inch smart TV,$279.99

Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,999.99

Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,199.99

Samsung UN65MU8000 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $1,297.99

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $1,499.99

Samsung UN55MU8000 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV (2017 Model), $897.99

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV (2017 Model), $999.99

32-inch 720p TV, $69.99

49-inch 4k TV, $159.99

Save up to 30% on select TP-Link smart home and networking products

Save up to 25% on select Seagate hard drives

Save up to $150 on Acer Helios 300 Gaming Laptop

Save up to $120 on Cyberpowerpc Gaming Desktop

Save 30% on Corsair K70 Gaming Keyboard

Save up to 35% on select SanDisk memory products

Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops, components and more

Save up to 25% on select 3D printers

Smart Home

Save up to $40 on Schlage Smart Lock – Works with Amazon Alexa

Save $50 on Bluetooth-enabled Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $100 on SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit

Video Games

Save up to $100 on select Playstation virtual reality bundles

Save up to 50% on Just Dance 2018 Gold Box

Music, TV, Movies & Books

For the first time ever, non-Prime members as well as Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get three months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99 starting today

Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video

Save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books

Voice Shop to Get Early Access to Deals: Customers who voice shop with Alexa will get an exclusive shopping window several hours earlier than the general public with access to some of the best deals starting at 5 p.m. PT, Wednesday, Nov. 22. Available on the Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot and Amazon Tap, as well as screened devices such as the all-new Amazon Fire TV, all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet, Echo Show and soon to be released Echo Spot, it’s as simple as asking Alexa. To learn more, visit amazon.com/voiceshopping.

Fast Shipping, Deals and More with Prime: Prime members can shop Lightning Deals with 30-minute early access. Members can also enjoy free two-day shipping, as well as Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery on more than one million items in orders of $35 or more available to members in over 5,000 cities and towns. With Prime Now, Prime Members in more than 30 U.S. cities can benefit from one-and-two hour delivery. In addition, Prime members in 37 cities and surrounding areas across the U.S. now have access to Amazon Key, the new service that radically improves the convenience of receiving deliveries. Amazon Key allows Prime members to have eligible packages securely delivered inside their homes without having to be there.