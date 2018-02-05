Smart Thermostat Features Interchangeable Faceplates

There’s no question that thermostats look better now than they ever have—and that they’re much smarter. Digital displays, sleek form factors and integration capabilities with other smart devices have turn the thermostat into a product that people used to downplay to a piece of technology that purposely stands out and is admired.

Lux Products has given the smart thermostat an even bigger facelift with the introduction of the Kono. A variety of Décor-snap covers in different colors allow you to personalize the thermostat to your liking or to complement the design of a room. The Kono comes standard with a sleek, on-trend black stainless cover, which can be changed to Hibiscus Red, Sea Green, Deep Blue, Midnight Black, True White, or a paintable cover option. Each cover is sold separately.

Kono adds brains to its beauty thanks to compatibility with three voice assistants: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. Plus, a Lux Home and Away Aware feature automatically adjusts the temperature to a personally selected preference when leaving or entering the home. The Kono can be managed manually via knob or with the Lux mobile app.

In addition, Kono Smart offers a Smart Tips feature as part of its Lux app that automatically sends seasonal tips to homeowners on ways to save energy. The Smart Tips feature offers general tips as well as proactive suggestions based on the user’s behavior.

“The Kono Smart is the trifecta of smart thermostats, and we’ve also focused on design,” says Rob Munin, CEO of Lux Products. “The Kono Smart’s simple knob interface, coupled with its sleek design, high-end finishes, and on-the-mark features, offers homeowners a smart solution to their home comfort that is easy to use and great to look at. We’ve gone beyond affordability; we’ve added the element of personalization with our Décor-snap covers in a range of designer color options that give a never before seen look to the home thermostat.”

The Kono Smart is available at Home Depot or www.luxproducts.com for $149.