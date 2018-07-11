 Smart Kitchen Appliances Still Misunderstood - Electronic House

Electronic House

Smart Home

Smart Kitchen Appliances Still Misunderstood

Despite their ability to be controlled via apps and simplify chores, kitchen appliances are being adopted by few homeowners.

Leave a Comment

kitchen appliances

If you’ve been thinking about buying smart kitchen appliances, think again. According to surveys, most consumers are wary about outfitting their kitchen with refrigerators, ovens and other appliances that can connect to and be controlled via the Internet.  Their reasons are valid, with concerns over privacy and pricing as the biggest inhibitors.

According to a January 2018 survey by Fluent LLC, kitchen appliances posted a low level of ownership (7 percent) among U.S. Internet users.

The low adoption rate may stem from a lack of understanding of the features and benefits of smart kitchen appliances. In a June 2018 YouGov poll, 62% of US consumers said they were aware of smart appliances (including thermostats, not just kitchen appliances) but didn’t really know much about them. This was more pronounced for those 35 and older (67%), while 52% of consumers ages 18 to 34 knew about smart appliances but didn’t fully understand them. Over one-quarter (26%) of that younger age group had awareness and claimed to know a lot about them. In all, just 9% of respondents across all age groups had not heard of smart appliances.

The biggest worry with smart appliances is cost: 31% of respondents ages 18 to 34 and 38% of those over 35 cited this as a concern. Being hacked and fears about data privacy had similar levels of concern, while practical matters like not being able to use them if there were problems connecting to the internet was also an issue.

 

On a more positive note, studies show that other types of home technology are resonating strongly with the American public. According to an analysis of online posts on social media, forums and comments by Crimson Hexagon, sentiment about smart-home technology is growing more positive. In 2010, 60% of conversations were positive; in 2017, that percentage hit 80%. The lighting category had the highest proportion of positive comments (93%), followed by entertainment (86%) and home assistants (85%). Security had the least amount of positive comments (77%).

Lisa Montgomery
Lisa Montgomery

Lisa Montgomery has been a member of the Electronic House editorial team for nearly 20 years; most of that time as the Editor. With a knack for explaining complex high-tech topics in terms that average consumers can understand, her style of writing resonates with people who are interested in addition electronic systems to their homes, but are unsure of the steps involved and the solutions available. From basic lighting control systems to full-blown automation systems, Lisa understands the home electronics market well, and is able to point consumers in the right direction on their quest for a smarter, more convenient, efficient and enjoyable home.

Over the years, she has developed close relationships with key manufacturers and seasoned custom electronics professionals, giving her a keen sense of what home technologies are hot now and what’s on the horizon. She shares this wisdom regularly through feature stories, product roundups, case studies technology spotlights and comprehensive guides and books, which can be found on the Electronic House website, www.electronichouse.com.

Have suggestions or something you want to read about? Email Lisa at [email protected]

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *