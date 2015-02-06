Smart Home Automation Project Planning from A to Z

Smart home automation systems are getting more powerful, more affordable and easier to use all the time, but planning a home automation project is still a big deal, especially if you’re new to the whole concept.

An article in the new February 2015 issue of Electronic House takes a fun, A-to-Z approach to thinking about and planning a home automation project. In it, you’ll learn about the most important trends in smart home systems, what features may or may not be important for your home automation project or for your family, and many other great tips to get you started on the smart home path.

Among the value able tips included is Define Your Scope. Lots of people are wow’d by individual smart home devices, such as Wi-Fi thermostats or wireless LED smart bulbs, but when it comes time to think about planning an entire home automation project, they don’t know exactly what they want—they just want something cool. Properly defining you goals (either for yourself or with your home integration professional) will ensure that the end result is something you and your family will truly appreciate and use.

Another great tip is Living Spaces First, Technology Second. In that smart home tip, the author encourages home automation newbies to think first and foremost about how you live in your home and what daily tasks your family does, and then think about how the technology can help make those tasks easier. Installing technology for technology’s sake will often result in frustrated users, especially if not all family members were as excited about the project as others.

One of the most important tips is on Network Infrastructure. New smart home systems rely on home networks for a lot of their communication and maintenance. If you don’t have a robust and secure network, your system may 1) not be reliable and 2) may not be safe from outside hacks. Follow the system’s network instructions, and if you’re in over your head on that issue, call in a professional for help.

You’ll find a lot more tips on home automation project ideas in this article, 26 of them to be exact, so don’t miss out on making the most of your next home automation project.

