Smart Garage Door Responds to Ok Google Voice Commands

You’ve just climbed into bed when you realize that you’ve left the garage door open. LiftMaster and Chamberlain want you to stay in bed. Developers of the smart MyQ garage door openers, the two manufacturers have integrated Google Assistant to allow users to control their garage doors with a simple “Ok Google” voice command. You can stay right where you are and issue a voice command to your garage door opener.

After linking their MyQ account to the Google Assistant, users can ask MyQ to check the status of the garage door opener or close it hands-free. In addition to voice control, MyQ also now features IFTTT integration. This enables users to link the garage door with other smart devices and have it operate automatically based on certain conditions.

Example of IFTTT automation setups include:

Close the garage door when you leave the house; MyQ garage door openers can be programmed to close automatically when you leave an assigned geofence area around your home.

Confirm that the garage door is closed at a predetermined time each night.

Turn down the thermostat when the garage door closes.

Turn on the lights when the garage door opens.

Google Home and IFTTT support are important steps in delivering the depth and breadth of functionality smart home users seek,” says Cory Sorice, vice president and general manager of Emerging Business at Chamberlain Group. “We look forward to continuing to expand and innovate with tech leaders and make the connected home a reality for every household.”

LiftMaster and Chamberlain also have relationships with Apple, Nest, Xfinity Home and now Google Assistant and IFTTT. Google Assistant and IFTTT integration services will each be available for $1 a month or $10 for a year-long agreement. A free 30-day trail access to Google and IFTTT functionality will be available to new subscribers.