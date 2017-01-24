Smart Ceiling Tile Charges Your Phones

While doing some early spring cleaning, I realized that cords have turned my household into a war zone of wire. The whereabouts of cellphone cords, in particular, has been responsible for more than a few disputes. This may sound familiar: You leave your cord plugged in where you always plug it in, then poof … it mysteriously disappears. I’ve found my cellphone cord in my daughter’s backpack, in the outlet behind my son’s bed, inside glove boxes, on the floor of the bathroom … you get the picture.

Based on this battle of the cords, the idea of being able to charge my phone and other mobile devices cord-free and without a charging station is immensely appealing. Ossia has developed an innovative solution that does away with the clutter in the form of a ceiling tile. Installed in the ceiling, the Cota Tile delivers power to smartphones and other devices wirelessly. You simply walk into a room with your phone and the Cota Tile goes to work, charging devices akin to the way Wi-Fi routers provide Internet access. Up to four Cota Tiles can be linked to increase the range of a single charge point.

There’s just one hitch: your phone must be embedded with a Cota receiver for the transfer of power to happen. But stay tuned: Ossia has released a development kit for manufacturers to implement the technology into devices the range from smartphones to smoke detectors and speakers. Products could start hitting the marketplace this year.