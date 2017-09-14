Séura Introduces SMART Bathroom Mirror

As you shave and brush your teeth you can interact with all of your favorite apps without ever lifting a finger or stepping away from the bathroom mirror. A new line of smart bathroom mirrors from Séura integrates a multi-functional display, allowing you to seamlessly and instantly connect to your calendar, email, weather and favorite apps, and watch television. And it’s all accessible via voice commands. Personalized home screens allow for faster, easier access to what matters most to the user with over a million widgets and apps available via the Google App Store.

“The development of this new technology was driven by significant market and lifestyle movements,” says Tim Gilbertson, Séura COO and co-founder. “A 2016 study of bathroom trends by Houzz reported that nearly 60% of people are now bringing smart phones into their bathroom in an effort to stay connected. We designed this product to deliver the same benefits smartphones provide in a better way, with the convenience of curated information, and a larger and well-placed display with both touch and voice control. ”

Séura SMART Mirrors have hands-free voice activation and touch control options that enable multi-tasking and are also ideal for the bathroom environment. Voice activation allows for a simple and intuitive control option for those with busy or wet hands to compose emails, search, play a song, or add to a shopping list. Touch control allows users the option to scroll through content, select new applications and adjust the size and placement of apps and widgets within their personal dashboard.

The smart mirror display is four times the size of the average tablet for an improved user experience. Like Séura Vanity TV mirrors, the display completely vanishes when turned off, leaving behind a beautiful and functional bathroom mirror. The smart mirrors are completely customizable for any shape, size, screen placement, and frame you desire.