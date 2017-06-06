Samsung Debuts Combo Home Automation Hub and Wi-Fi System

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has offered its SmartThings home automation hub for some time. The company recently decided to give SmartThings a boost recently by adding mesh Wi-Fi networking capabilities to the hub. Called Samsung Connect Home , the all-in-on Wi-Fi and home automation system is available exclusively for pre-order on BestBuy.com.

The Samsung Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System is available as a three-pack or single. Ideal for homes up to 4,500 square feet, the three-pack retails for $379.99. A single Connect Home is intended for use in homes up to 1,500 square feet and carries a $169.99 price tag. For homes with high bandwidth demands for gaming, streaming or home offices, a single Samsung Connect Home Pro is available at price of $249.99. As many as five Samsung Connect Home devices can be connected.

“Today’s smart homes have the power to deliver simple and efficient automation, but as families stream more content and buy more connected devices, it’s a struggle to get fast, reliable and extendable Wi-Fi coverage,” says Bill Lee, vice president, Smart Home Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “With Samsung Connect Home, we’re redefining the whole home network to finally offer families a simple solution that expands Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home while offering the ability to monitor, automate and control smart devices using Samsung SmartThings. All of this with just a few taps on a smartphone.”

Samsung Connect Home Features

Works As A SmartThings Hub – Samsung Connect Home is the only whole-home Wi-Fi system that works as a SmartThings Hub, making it compatible with hundreds of Works With SmartThings devices, including door lights, light switches, surveillance cameras, voice assistants, and more. There are no monthly fees or subscriptions to pay.

Expandable mesh Wi-Fi network– Samsung Connect Home is easily expandable. Each router has a range of 1,500 square feet, and users can wirelessly connect up to five Samsung Connect Home devices for mesh network coverage of 7,500 square feet.

Safe & secure – Automatic firmware updates provide additional safeguards to keep smart devices secure.

– Automatic firmware updates provide additional safeguards to keep smart devices secure. Simple setup and unified management – Samsung Connect Home can be set up with easy-to-follow instructions using the Samsung Connect app. The app will guide placement of each Samsung Connect Home device throughout a home for optimal performance. Samsung Connect simplifies smart device management with automatic connectivity, convenient device integration and easy set-up. Using Samsung Connect, users can easily see and manage connected devices, set parental controls and allow guest access.

Compact design– Samsung Connect Home replaces larger, antenna-laden routers with a simple, sleek and compact design that can be placed anywhere and everywhere in the home, even in plain sight.

Samsung Connect Home will be available for purchase on July 2 at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.

Samsung Connect Home (Available in Single and 3-Pack) Samsung Connect Home Pro Antenna 2×2 MU-MIMO 7EA (5GHz: 2EA, 2.4GHz: 2EA, BT: 1EA, ZigBee: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA) 4×4 MU-MIMO 10EA (5GHz: 4EA, 2.4GHz: 4EA¹, BT: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA) Processor 710 MHz Quad Core 1.7 GHz Dual Core Memory 512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash) 512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash) Connectivity Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 4x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth4.1, 8x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) WiFi Standards 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2 Speed3 AC1300 (866Mbps @ 5GHz, 400Mbps @ 2.4GHz) AC2600 (1733Mbps @ 5GHz, 800Mbps² @ 2.4GHz) Range4 Single: up to 1,500 sq ft 3-Pack: up to 4,500 sq ft up to 1,500 sq ft Port RJ45 x 2, Power x 1 RJ45 x 2, Power x 1 Size 120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package) 120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package) Model Single: ET-WV520B 3-Pack: ET-WV520K ET-WV530B Price Single: $169.99 3-pack: $379.99 $249.99



