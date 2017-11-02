Robot Vacuum from Ecovacs Controlled by Amazon Alexa

Robot vacuums have drastically changed the way people clean their home’s floors. Some allow you to set up cleaning schedules via a mobile app; Ecovacs Robotics has taken ease of use a step further by offering a completely hands-free way to control its robot vacuums. Nine models in the company’s Deebot line can now be controlled by issuing voice commands via Amazon Alexa. The capability is available through a simple app update in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“As the industry’s fastest growing robotic vacuum cleaner company, Ecovacs is proud to offer its customers industry-leading technology at highly competitive price points,” says Christopher Caen, head of marketing for Ecovacs Robotics. “We are focused on creating a more connected home experience for our customers, and by offering the industry’s broadest support for Amazon Alexa, we are making significant headway.”

Ecovacs’ Amazon Alexa Skills simplify the floor cleaning experience, allowing compatible Deebot models to respond to voice commands delivered through all Amazon Echo devices. Simply saying, “Alexa, ask Deebot to start cleaning” enables the robot to start its cleaning process, while “Alexa, ask Deebot to start charging” instructs the Deebot to return to its charging station for self-charging. To stop cleaning, users can simply say, “Alexa, ask Deebot to stop.”

Alexa-compatible Ecovacs models include Deebot M80Pro, M81Pro, M87, M88, R95, R96, R98 and the upcoming OZMO 610 and OZMO 930.

Ecovacs’ flagship model, the R95 can easily be fitted with an optional mop for a deep clean. The mopping system can even mop up after itself and thoroughly cleaning floors, for a deeper cleaning.

With the proprietary SMART NAVI technology, it can scan, map and plan a back-and-forth cleaning path to adjust your home, using this visual map for better integration and to tailor its cleaning to your needs. Using the mobile app, you can define boundaries for the vacuum.