Oomi Smart Home System Works with Amazon Alexa, Nest, Philips Hue, and More

Amazon Alexa voice assistant, Philips Hue smart light bulb, and Nest thermostat—they’re what many in the smart home industry call “shiny objects.” By this, they mean that these products are well-known and popular among consumers—the types of products that people look for and want for their homes. Fantem is capitalizing on this popularity by enabling its Oomi home automation system to easily integrate and connect with these devices.

In addition to this impressive suite of smart devices, the system can connect to any Oomi or Z-wave devices such as Schlage door locks. This is the first time that Oomi will be available for customers to purchase directly.

The Oomi system allows for wireless control and automation of home lighting, entertainment, security and more. It provides in-home control and monitoring from Oomi Touch, the dedicated touchscreen super remote, and remote access and control while away from the home with the Oomi App.

Oomi’s patent pending technology allows for easy setup and configuration: Tap-and-Touch, which utilizes the Near Field Communication technology, provides instant pairing of all Oomi devices and has been a cornerstone of the system since it debuted in 2015. Beyond compatibility with hundreds of Z-wave devices, additional integration with popular connected home devices like Philips Hue, Nest thermostat, and Amazon Alexa make Oomi easy to integrate into any IoT home.

“We’re happy to bring a smart home system to the market that creates new possibilities for all consumers, regardless if they’re looking to expand from their first smart device or just getting their feet wet” says Colin Marshall, vice president of Fantem. “Oomi revolutionizes the approach to smart home systems, allowing them to become a more prevalent part of the average consumer’s life.”

The Oomi Home kit, featuring a new and user-friendly interface, includes the Oomi Cube with magnetic lens cover for the built-in camera, Oomi Touch, Infinity Dock, two Oomi Bulbs, and an Oomi Plug. Consumers have the option to select between several different plug and bulb types depending on their country. The entire kit retails for $699.

Additional accessories available at Oomi.com are the Oomi Air, Oomi ColorStrip, Oomi MultiSensor, Oomi Door and Window Sensor, and Oomi Range Extender. Products coming soon include the Oomi Water Sensor, Oomi Siren and Oomi Cam.

The product is currently available at Oomi.com , and will be available on Amazon and other retailers such as Dell.com later this year.