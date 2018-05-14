 Nokia Sleep Tracker Automates Your Home - Electronic House

‌‌Sleep trackers have been around for some time, and they all do pretty much the same thing: monitor quality of your sleep by measuring sleep interruptions and REM phases. At the Consumer Electronic Show 2018, Nokia brought something new to the table. Its Wi-Fi enabled Nokia Sleep Sensor and companion Health Mate App (iOS and Android compatible) not only monitors and scores your sleep patterns but also controls connected devices like lights and thermostats through IFTTT (if this then that) rules that you can set up via the app.

For example, if the Nokia Sleep Sensor detects that you have left the bed, it can switch on the hallway lights to the bathroom. Or, if the sensor detects that you are laying down, it can turn off the light and lower the thermostat to a comfortable sleeping temperature.

 

 

“Our vision is to help make the world a healthier place and quality of sleep is as critical a component of a healthy lifestyle as regular exercise and a balanced diet,” says Rob Le Bras-Brown, head of Nokia’s digital health business. “Nokia Sleep gives users insight into what happens when their eyes are closed along with the ability to change the environment for more restorative sleep with IFTTT home automation capabilities. Nokia Sleep will be a game changer in helping maximize a night’s sleep to make the most of the next day.”

 

The sleep pad, which measures nearly 3 feet long, is placed horizontally under the mattress. Its internal air bladder senses pressure (your weight in the bed) and a microphone detects snoring. It plugs in via a 7-foot USB power cable.

 

 

 

Nokia Sleep synchronizes automatically with the Nokia Health Mate app so users can have all their health data in one place. The app provides data history, personalized advice and coaching programs, including one developed specifically around sleep.

An individualized Sleep Score is provided to indicate how restorative a night’s sleep was, and educate users about what makes a good night’s sleep and how they can improve night after night.

 

Nokia Sleep is available for $99.95 via https://health.nokia.com/us/en/sleep, Amazon.com and other leading retailers.

