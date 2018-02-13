New Smart Home Systems Combines Touch and Voice Control

How do you like to control the electronic devices in your home? Are you comfortable using a mobile app on your phone? Maybe you like the tactile feel of buttons on a remote control. Does a full-color touchscreen seem more engaging and dynamic? And what about commanding devices with a simple voice command? There really is no clear winner, as each mode of control has its advantages and disadvantages depending on the application.

Beyond the user interface, there’s the mode of communication to consider when selecting a control system for your home. Some systems transmit commands via Wi-Fi; others employ ZigBee or Z-Wave. There’s also Bluetooth and good old-fashioned infrared.

With so many options, selecting a system to control you home can get complicated. In an effort to simplify the process, Atmos Home, a relative newcomer in the home systems industry, has developed a control solution that combines multiple interfaces and communications protocols.

The Atmos Smart Home Control system—not to be confused with Dolby Atmos—lets your control lights, thermostats, surveillance cameras, security devices, and entertainment components via a combination of voice, touchscreen, and mobile app.

One of the most innovative features of the system is the utilization of voice location technology. This enables the system to sense what room you are in and activate certain components when it hears a voice command. For example, “Okay, Atmos, lights on,” will turn on the appropriate lights based on your location. To accomplish this with other voice control solutions would require you to first tell the system what room you are in.

The fact that the Atmos system works with all major communications standards—Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Z-Wave, and infrared—means it is compatible with hundreds of different devices, including Sonos, Belkin WeMo, Nest, Philips Hue, and others. Check out the full list at atmoshome.tech.

Other Smart Home Plans for Atmos—New Products in the Works

Atmos Expand Smart Light Switch

The Atmos system will communicate with the light switch via a proprietary interface

Atmos Surround Smart Speaker

This will allow the use of voice commands to control lights, moderate climate, start your favorite playlist, or access many of your connected devices hands-free.

The Atmos Smart Home Control system will be available for pre-order soon for $249.