New GE Appliances Microwave Responds to Voice Commands - Electronic House

There’s no need to use your hands to set the microwave, unless you want to. The new GE Smart Countertop Microwave with Scan-to-Cook Technology microwave is compatible with Amazon Alexa. This means you can speak directly to Alexa to control cook settings from any Alexa-enabled device to achieve the ultimate in kitchen convenience.

Hands covered in flour? Just say, “Alexa, add 30 seconds to the microwave.”

See oatmeal boiling over from across the room? “Alexa, stop the microwave!”

“We’re excited to work with GE Appliances to continue extending the convenience of Alexa to the kitchen,” says Christian Taubman, Director, Smart Home Devices at Amazon. “We think customers will love the simplicity of hands-free voice control whether popping popcorn or preparing the perfect meal.”

Beginning July 18, the microwave will be bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot and sold at a special price of $125 for a limited time. The microwave usually sells for $139.00.

In addition using your voice to control the microwave, you can launch the GE Appliances Kitchen on your smartphone to scan barcodes on food packaging that will automatically send their microwave exact instructions for cooking times and power levels.

According to GE, the average microwave has 10 power levels, but many consumers never change the preset, defrost or power settings. With scan-to-cook features, puzzled consumers can finally take full advantage of the microwave’s capabilities by letting the machine optimize the settings and do the heavy lifting. The new stainless GE Smart Countertop Microwave comes with more than 3,000 meal items preprogrammed, including frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable goods, and will be updated with additional items over time.

“GE Appliances’ research shows consumers don’t use the full capabilities of their microwaves and stick to a few buttons and time cook,” says Shawn Stover, vice president of GE Appliances’ SmartHome Solutions team. “With our new GE microwave scan-to-cook technology, your son or daughter can head off to college and cook food with the help of their phone instead of relying on mom.”