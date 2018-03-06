New D-Link Router Controlled by Amazon Alexa

The home router could be considered the unsung hero of a smart home. It’s an essential part of the smart home ecosystem, but people pay little attention to it. Let’s face it—dealing with routers isn’t fun; in fact, it can be downright infuriating. Still, as the gateway for potential hackers, our home routers demand our attention.

According to a survey by McAfee, due to the increased volume of Internet attacks and breaches, 61 percent of consumers are more worried about cybersecurity today than they were five years ago. If you fall into this category, rest assured that home Wi-Fi routers are becoming better at fighting off attacks.

How Alexa Improves Home Network Security

Much of the improved protection stems from the implementation of more robust security software and antivirus programs inside the router. But there’s another tactic that can add another layer of security for your smart home and personal information: voice control.

McAfee, a cybersecurity company, is cultivating the adoption of voice-enabled routers by developing the McAfee Secure Home Platform skill for Amazon Alexa. And one of the first router manufacturers to incorporate this technology is D-Link. Available on select routers including the D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee, consumers can use the Alexa skill to manage their connected home’s network security via voice commands.

“Consumers need to take a proactive stance to moving security beyond the endpoint and into the connected home network,” says John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. “McAfee understands that for consumers to use security solutions, they must fit seamlessly into the way they already live their lives. With the McAfee Secure Home Platform skill for Alexa, we are giving customers the added convenience of managing their home’s network security using their voice.”

Alexa Voice Commands for D-Link Router

Here are a few of the phrases you speak to D-Link AC26000 through Alexa to create a more secure home network:

“Alexa, ask McAfee how many devices are online right now.”

You can be discover devices currently on the network and know immediately when a new device joins.

“Alexa, ask McAfee to scan my network.”

Run a network scan on all connected devices in the home and receive a notification through Alexa on any device that has vulnerabilities identified.

“Alexa ask McAfee what is the status of my network.”

Provides a summary of all the devices connected to the home network, if they are blocked or unblocks, which devices have notifications, and more.

“Alexa, ask McAfee to block/unblock (Device1)

Allows you to block or unblock a device on the network using the device name as a parameter.

“Alexa, ask McAfee to pause the Internet for (Kid1)

Allows you to block access to the Internet as desired, on an individual or group basis. Parents also have the ability to select time controls on a per child basis.

The D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee will be available later this year for $249.99.