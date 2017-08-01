New D-Link Covr Wi-Fi System Delivers Seamless, High-Power Wi-Fi

Is your bandwidth being held hostage by a slow, unreliable Wi-Fi network? It might be time to upgrade to a new system, and D-Link says it has the answer. The company’s new whole-home Wi-Fi system, Covr AC3900 Wi-Fi System (Covr-3902), promises two times faster speeds than an average system. Together Covr’s router and extender kit delivers up to 6,000 square feet of seamless coverage.

While other mesh network solutions rely on multiple access points, D-Link’s Covr Wi-Fi System uses an AC2600 router as the core of the wireless network to create a ‘PowrZone’ where users need the strongest signal. D-Link says the PowrZone provides up to two times faster Wi-Fi speeds than competitors, along with the advanced features to handle bandwidth intensive activities like 4K streaming and lag-free gaming on multiple devices.

“Today’s Wi-Fi users are continually adding devices to their network and pushing its limits with high bandwidth activities like streaming 4K content and online gaming. With Covr, we wanted to provide a solution that could not only handle multiple devices streaming, gaming and surfing all at once, but also give users wall-to-wall coverage without any Wi-Fi dead spots,” says Oscar Reyes, vice president of marketing, D-Link Systems. “Covr provides one seamless, high-powered network for a simple, user-friendly whole home Wi-Fi Solution.”

As more devices are added to Covr’s network, its intuitive features take away the complexity of managing a home wireless network. Smart Steering technology works to balance the load between the 2.4 and 5GHz wireless bands. Covr intelligently prioritizes activities and steers devices between bands as more devices connect, making sure each device has optimal performance. Unlike a traditional router-extender solution, Covr creates a seamless network with a single network name (SSID) – allowing users to move throughout the home while devices automatically connect to the strongest signal, eliminating the need to disconnect and reconnect.

Covr Wi-Fi System Key Features Include:

MU-MIMO Technology: Efficiently handles large groups of concurrent users

Efficiently handles large groups of concurrent users 11AC Wireless Speeds:

AC2600 Dual-Band MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router (COVR-2600R) – 4×4 11ac with up to 1733Mbps on the 5GHz band and 800Mbps on 2.4GHz band for maximum throughput with less interference

– 4×4 11ac with up to 1733Mbps on the 5GHz band and 800Mbps on 2.4GHz band for maximum throughput with less interference AC1300 Gigabit Wi-Fi Extender (COVR-1300E) – 2×2 11ac with up to 867Mbps on the 5GHz band and 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band

– 2×2 11ac with up to 867Mbps on the 5GHz band and 400Mbps on the 2.4GHz band Roaming: Devices automatically connect to the router and range extender depending on which networking device provides the optimal Wi-Fi signal

Devices automatically connect to the router and range extender depending on which networking device provides the optimal Wi-Fi signal Coverage: Provides reliable Wi-Fi for up to 6,000 square feet of seamless coverage

Provides reliable Wi-Fi for up to 6,000 square feet of seamless coverage QoS Engine: Traffic optimization improves gaming experience, ensuring game traffic is prioritized over other network traffic

Traffic optimization improves gaming experience, ensuring game traffic is prioritized over other network traffic Setup: Router and Extender come pre-paired out of the box for simple setup

Router and Extender come pre-paired out of the box for simple setup D-Link Wi-Fi App: The new D-Link Wi-Fi app provides quick and simple set up as well as device management

The new D-Link Wi-Fi app provides quick and simple set up as well as device management Backwards Compatible: Supports legacy devices and Wi-Fi standards (802.11n/g)

Supports legacy devices and Wi-Fi standards (802.11n/g) Three Year Limited Warranty: Includes a three year limited warranty and D-Link’s industry-leading customer service and support

Availability and Pricing

The Covr AC3900 Whole Home Wi-Fi System (Covr-3902) is available for $299.99 at Amazon, D-Link Shop, and throughout D-Link’s network of e-tail outlets in the United States.