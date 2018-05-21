Netgear Debuts Mesh Router with Built-in Cable Modem - Electronic House

When you’re trying to save space and money, one box is always better than two. Netgear is following through with this philosophy with the introduction of its Orbi Tri-Band WiFi Cable Modem Router System(CBK40). From this one box, you get a mesh Wi-Fi router and a cable modem.

With the 2-in-1 Orbi Tri-Band WiFi Cable Modem System replacing your existing cable modem and router, you will step up to an experience of ultra-fast mesh WiFi coverage for homes up to 4,000 square feet. For larger properties, adding Orbi Satellites to your system will expand coverage by an additional 2,000 square feet per satellite.

Netgear says the new combo Wi-Fi router/cable modem is compatible with cable Internet service providers, including Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more. This new modem router can potentially pay for itself with the money you save by eliminating equipment leasing fees from your Internet service provider.

“We’re excited to be the first retail offering to combine the benefits of Orbi whole-home Wi-Fi mesh networking with an embedded cable modem in a single, space-saving device,” says David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “With the Orbi Tri-Band Wi-Fi Cable Modem System, you’ll benefit from incredibly fast cable downloads and blazing-fast Wi-Fi for an uninterrupted data flow to more connected devices, everywhere in your home, plus tons of great Orbi features like voice commands and smart parental controls, which will be added to the offering soon.”

Another perk: The Orbi Cable Modem Wi-Fi System gateway offers mobile app set up, which also allows easy network management through the app. The Orbi app will allow you to ensure that you keep the network current with automated Orbi software updates for new features and Wi-Fi enhancements. Orbi is also compatible with the popular voice command offerings and can be easily controlled through a variety of simple commands for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Pricing and Availability

The NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band WiFi Cable Modem Router (CBR40) retails for $299.99.

An Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System (CBK40) consisting of the Orbi Tri-Band Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router plus 1 Orbi satellite retails for $399.99.