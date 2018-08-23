Monoprice Launches Affordable Smart Home System - Electronic House

Smart home products run the gamut, from door locks and light switches to thermostats and garage door openers. Finding them from one source makes the shopping experience convenient and if they are all designed to work together, that’s even better.

Monoprice is doing just that with launch of its STITCH line of smart home products. The new products will be available for purchase now, releasing throughout the remainder of the year. Additionally, the brand is releasing the STITCH app (available on iTunes and Google Play), an Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible integrated app that allow consumers to control all their smart home devices in one place.

“While a wider audience has begun to adopt smart home technology over the last few years, many are still hesitant to purchase anything given the price tags remain steep,” says Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice. “Innovative, sleek and affordable, STITCH gives everyone the opportunity to have a smarter and safer home. This new line provides our customers with all their smart home needs, whether it’s elevating security or streamlining product use for efficiency.”

When designing the line, Monoprice kept ease of installation in mind, as more than half (52 percent) of consumers prefer to install their own smart technology products—an increase from 45 percent in 2015. All products in the STITCH line are simple to install, can be used standalone and require no hub. From smart sensors to wall outlets, the items can be voice-activated through Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The STITCH app offers a timer or schedule to turn devices on or off at particular times of the day.

A few products in the STITCH line include:

Wireless Smart Door/Window Sensor ($29.99; $56.99 for 2-pack) – The sensor detects when a door or window is open and sends an instant notification directly to a mobile device whenever there is a change. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available now.