Lutron Scores Best Lighting Product Award from Consumer Technology Association

Each year, Electronic House’s sister publication CEPro joins with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to select winners of its annual Mark of Excellence Awards program. This year nearly 160 manufacturers of smart home products and designers of smart home projects entered the contest. Winners in a variety of categories were selected by an expert panel of judges; here are the winners of the Best Lighting Control Product of the Year, the Best Energy Efficiency Product of the Year, and the Best Security Product of the Year.

Lighting Control Product of the Year

Lutron Connect Bridge and App from Lutron Electronics

$300

The Lutron Connect Bridge and App adds a new level of control and engagement to Lutron’s popular Radio RA 2 and HomeWorks QS lighting control systems. With the addition of the Connect Bridge and App, users can now interact with their lighting systems from any iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. Other enhancements provided by the Connect Bridge and App include:

AppleWatch Notification: Users can receive alerts and make changes to their home lights via their smart watch.

Geofencing: Lights can alter their settings automatically based on your location.

Support for Apple and Android Widgets: Allows quick access to the Connect App without having to unlock your phone.

Nest and Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat Support: Users can adjust the temperature settings from the Connect App.

Energy Efficiency Product of the Year

Connected Savings from Earth Networks

The Connected Savings from Earth Networks platform integrates weather data, connected thermostats, smart home devices, and your home’s utility meter to analyze and provide valuable information about your household’s use of energy. Specifically, it enables device to respond appropriate according to changes in the weather. For example, Connected Savings determines and automatically heats or cools the home given the weather that day and how that particular home responds to the weather. This mode of control can save up to $125/year on energy costs.

Security Product of the Year

Kwikset Convert from Kwikset

The Kwikset Convert is a kit that can turn mechanical locks – even non-Kwikset locks – into smart, electronic locks. The Z-Wave-based kit is particularly appealing to homeowners who want a smart lock but also want to maintain the style of the front door and don’t want to change out their existing deadbolt. Able to communicate with other Z-Wave devices in the home, the Convert lock can be controlled via a smartphone, tablet, or other Internet-connected devices from anywhere in the world.

